7 Chic Holiday Hairstyles for Short Hair

When you have hair that’s lob-length or shorter, doable holiday hairstyling options can seem pretty bleak. Women with short hair know that there’s nothing simple or realistic about that easy holiday updo, especially if pulling your hair into a single ponytail would basically defy the laws of physics. But just because the sleek French twist is out doesn’t mean you have to settle on an everyday ‘do or an unfinished updo invaded by flyaways for all those swanky parties. In fact, short hair is the length of the moment, and there are plenty of chic styles, made specifically for those with a cropped cut, to choose from.

If you’re on the prowl for chic holiday hair inspiration, check out some of our favorite looks that will suit your short hair.

Voluminous and made for parties where a black-tie dress code is required, this curly hairstyle is ideal for girls who are growing out their bob but have yet to reach that lob status. To avoid getting a tendril-y Shirley Temple look unintentionally, use a wider barrel curling iron (or hot rollers) and separate your curls after they’ve cooled. Spray a flexible hairstyle onto your curls and run your fingers through, pulling them down. If you’ve parted your hair to the side, clip it back with a bobby pin or a decorative hair piece. That’s up to you!

When volume is not on the agenda (a tulle dress and a ton of curls don’t always mix), try a flat-ironed look with a severe part. After washing and drying your hair, spray on a heat protectant product or use your fingers to run a protectant cream through your hair and straighten 1 ½ sections. To give this look even more of a holiday feel, try a shine-enhancing finishing spray or one that gives your hair a subtle sheen.

It’s a hairstyling myth that women with pixie cuts don’t have plenty of hairstyling options available to them. If you’ve taken the pixie plunge, you’ve proven that you’re not afraid of adventurous moves. Go for it with a fauxhawk style by curling and teasing the section of hair on the top of your head. Spray it into place and give the look contrast with delicate floral pins or clips.

We will forever sing the ponytail praises. Since 2015 will be the year of the low pony, be the ultimate hair trendsetter and try this look at your holiday parities. It’s really simple. Fasten your hair (the messier, the better!) into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. Use a clear hair band that won’t distract from the overall look. Pull strands up from the band to create more volume around the crown of your head.

Favored by celebrities like Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn, this popular style has yet to get old. The waves lift and highlight your cheekbones and pair beautifully with just about any makeup look, from red lips to colorful smokey eyes. Curl your hair with a 1-inch iron or wand and spritz in sea salt spray, scrunching your hair up with your fingers. This will complete the messy, loose look. If you want more lift at the root, spray dry shampoo around the crown of your head and message your scalp with your fingers.

For a braided look that actually works with your short length, create a French braid that fastens into a little ponytail along your center part. After you’ve separated your hair into three sections, tease the middle section and start French braiding from the beginning of your hair line to the end. Secure the braid with a bobby pin and give the look more volume and texture by crimping or curling the remaining two sections.

Too nervous to actually try the half-shaved style? Fake it instead. Lightly curl your hair with a curling wand. Next, flip all your hair onto one side of your head and secure the other side with gel or spray so that the hair lies flat. You’ll notice that the 90s-like hair flip will give you lots of fun volume at your roots.