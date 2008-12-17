Holiday Hair In A Cinch

The challenge with special occasion hairstyles is to walk the line between a polished look and something that feels effortlessly chic. Here, some easy ways to approximate it.

Blow Blow Up Volumizing Mist

Review: Amp up flat hair with a few spritzes of this bodifying spray. Made with co-polymers for long-lasting wearability, this transforms even the finest hair into a Bardot-esque ‘do that will outlast Aunt June’s fruitcake. Ok, maybe not that long…but you get the idea.

Price: $18

Where to buy: Blow

Umberto Beverly Hills Controller Conditioning Spray

Review: Short of having a stylist come to your house, this conditioning spray is the next best thing. Paraben-free and with a lightweight texture, this vitamin-fortified styler does it all, from preventing heat damage and smoothing strands to conditioning dry hair and enhancing curls.

Price: $8.99

Where to buy: Target

New York Streets Volume Foam

Review: If you’re a styling-product minimalist, this is the item for you. This easy-to-use thickening foam is made with wheat, barley, soy and silk proteins which injects a blast of body to your roots. It’ll keep hair fresh and full after a whole evening of dancing in your get-down, get-down shoes.

Price: $20

Where to buy: New York Streets

Kiehl’s Strong Hold Styling Gel

Review: This firm-grip version of the best-selling Clean Hold Styling Gel is perfect for updos. It promises long-lasting control balanced with soft-to-the-touch manageability thanks to vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and an alcohol-free formula. We think it totally delivers.

Price: $15.00

Where to buy: Kiehl’s

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Hair Hairspray

Review: When a product is good, people want to buy it. When it’s good and unavailable, people will resort to desperate measures to buy it. Such was the case with L’Oreal’s Elnett; a stylist favorite that was–up until this year–only available in Europe. Star stylists and savvy beauty insiders alike rejoiced at the news that they no longer need to fly overseas to stock up on the long-lasting, fine-misted, humidity-protecting, shine-enhancing hair spray. It’s finally stateside, so stock up!

Price: $14.99

Where to buy: Target

Neil George Intense Repair Mask

Review: Whether you straighten it, curl it, color it, or blow it dry, your hair probably sees more strand-splitting action in during the holidays than it does the rest of the year. Head damage off at the pass with this antioxidant-packed, moisture-drenched mask from one of Hollywood’s most-loved salons, Neil George. This floral-scented miracle mask contains Indian Gooseberry which promotes healthy strands…no matter what kind of heat-styler you inflict on them.

Price: $38

Where to buy: Space NK

Rene Furterer Myrrhea Anti-Frizz Silkening Fluid

Review: Nobody knows perfect hair quite like the French. That’s why this static-busting treatment styler from the Rene Furterer is our new favorite smoother. Specifically designed to tame frizz and calm unruly hair, this myrrh- and avocado-based fluid injects a kick of shine as it protects your strands from humidity and heat damage. Magnifique, indeed!





Price: $30

Where to buy: Sephora