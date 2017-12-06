StyleCaster
50 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Get You All the Compliments

50 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Get You All the Compliments

Lauren Caruso
by
Holiday Hair Ideas
Photo: Imaxtree

Whether you’ve picked out your outfit yet or not, your hairstyle can make or break a look. When it comes to styles, “holiday hair” may make you think of stiffly coifed locks or hours of prep time. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

You’re already strapped for time, and who wants to spend the morning after a holiday party nursing a hangover and gently combing hair sprayed hair back to life? Not us. We’ve chosen these holiday hair styles with ease and minimal product usage in mind. Whether you go for a low twisted chignon or a pretty braid, you’re going to look great.

We scoured the runways for some hair inspiration—and we didn’t just stop at this season alone. We found 50—count ’em—pretty holiday hair ideas from runways both present and past for you to copy all holiday season long.

Ponytails, coiled buns, and a totally new take on finger waves, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.

1 of 51
A Low Chignon
A Low Chignon
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose, Half-Up Waves
Loose, Half-Up Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Brushed-Out Waves
Brushed-Out Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
A Coiled Twist
A Coiled Twist
Photo: Imaxtree
Ethereal Side-Part
Ethereal Side-Part
Photo: Imaxtree
An Updated Faux-Hawk
An Updated Faux-Hawk
Photo: Imaxtree
A Prim Low Bun
A Prim Low Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Waves
Natural Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Double Braided Chignons
Double Braided Chignons
Photo: Imaxtree
A Modern Milkmaid
A Modern Milkmaid
Photo: Imaxtree
A Messy Fishtail Braid
A Messy Fishtail Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked-Back Bun
Slicked-Back Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Low Twisted Ponytail
Low Twisted Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
A Dramatic Side-Part
A Dramatic Side-Part
Photo: Imaxtree
Voluminous Waves
Voluminous Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Woven at the Nape
Woven at the Nape
Photo: Imaxtree
A Double Half-Up Style
A Double Half-Up Style
Photo: Imaxtree
Bobby Pin Detailing
Bobby Pin Detailing
Photo: Imaxtree
A Mussied-Up Twist
A Mussied-Up Twist
Photo: Imaxtree
A Blunt, Wavy Lob
A Blunt, Wavy Lob
Photo: Imaxtree
Double-Braids
Double-Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
A Deep Side-Part with Natural Curls
A Deep Side-Part with Natural Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: Imaxtree
A Twisted Bun
A Twisted Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
A Slick, Low-Ponytail with a Ribbon Tie
A Slick, Low-Ponytail with a Ribbon Tie
Photo: Imaxtree
Modern Braided Bun
Modern Braided Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Ribbon-Wrapped Ponytails
Ribbon-Wrapped Ponytails
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Up Braids
Half-Up Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
A Woven Braid
A Woven Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose, Romantic Waves
Loose, Romantic Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
A Low, Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
A Low, Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
A Punk Half-Shave
A Punk Half-Shave
Photo: Imaxtree
Waterfall Ponytails
Waterfall Ponytails
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose S-Waves
Loose S-Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
A Braided Part
A Braided Part
Photo: Imaxtree
Voluminous Curls
Voluminous Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Under-Braided Topknot
Under-Braided Topknot
Photo: Imaxtree
A Slicked-Back, Edgy Bun
A Slicked-Back, Edgy Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Major Height
Major Height
Photo: Imaxtree
A Sleek Headband
A Sleek Headband
Photo: Imaxtree
Bejeweled Hair Accessories
Bejeweled Hair Accessories
Photo: Imaxtree
Romantic Waves
Romantic Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
A Double-Twisted Bun
A Double-Twisted Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
A Hair-Wrapped Pony
A Hair-Wrapped Pony
Photo: Imaxtree
A Lanyard-Style Braid
A Lanyard-Style Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
A Low Chignon
A Low Chignon
Photo: Imaxtree
A Curly Faux Hawk
A Curly Faux Hawk
Photo: Imaxtree
Double-Twisted Bun
Double-Twisted Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
A Prim Afro
A Prim Afro
Photo: Imaxtree
A Wrapped Bun
A Wrapped Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
50 holiday party hair ideas | @stylecaster

Photo: Imaxtree

