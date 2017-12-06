50 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Get You All the Compliments

Whether you’ve picked out your outfit yet or not, your hairstyle can make or break a look. When it comes to styles, “holiday hair” may make you think of stiffly coifed locks or hours of prep time. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

You’re already strapped for time, and who wants to spend the morning after a holiday party nursing a hangover and gently combing hair sprayed hair back to life? Not us. We’ve chosen these holiday hair styles with ease and minimal product usage in mind. Whether you go for a low twisted chignon or a pretty braid, you’re going to look great.

We scoured the runways for some hair inspiration—and we didn’t just stop at this season alone. We found 50—count ’em—pretty holiday hair ideas from runways both present and past for you to copy all holiday season long.

Ponytails, coiled buns, and a totally new take on finger waves, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.