Holiday Hair Ideas: Get This Messy Bun in 4 Easy Steps

Augusta Falletta
by
The holiday season is that one time of year that you jump from party to party looking your most festive yet. To make sure you’re at your all-time best, we’ve pulled together a Week of Holiday Hair, with hair tutorials from a celebrity stylist just for you. This way, you’ll have a style for every type of party on your calendar – and you’ll look great no matter what. 

As much as we love a perfectly styled chignon, sometimes all a girl wants is a messy bun hairstyle. The ironic part of a messy bun, though, is that while it may look like your hair was simply thrown into a style, getting the perfectly messy bun actually requires a bit of know-how.

To help you get the perfectly messy bun, we called on hairstylist Josue Perez for his expertise. Above, Josue shows how to get the messy bun at home in four easy steps!

Photos by Rolando Robinson

Here's how to get this gorgeous messy bun in 4 easy steps! 

Step 1: Tease the hair at the crown with a tail comb to add volume. 

Step 2: If you need extra texture, spray in a bit of dry shampoo. Grab your hair towards the center of your head and begin to spin into a bun, securing with pins. 

Step 3: Keep the volume at the crown (be sure not to pull on the bun too tightly), and let pieces of hair fall down in your face for a romantic look. 

Step 4: Spray hairspray onto your fingertips and gently pull out a few pieces from around your bun. Also, loosen a few pieces from your crown for a bit more volume. 

Add a touch of hairspray if you want some extra hold, and your hair is ready to party all night long! 

