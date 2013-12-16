StyleCaster
Holiday Hairstyles: Get Glam Curls for Your Next Party

Rachel Adler
by
The holiday season is that one time of year that you jump from party to party looking your most festive yet. To make sure you’re at your all-time best, we’ve pulled together a Week of Holiday Hair, with hair tutorials from a celebrity stylist just for you. This way, you’ll have a style for every type of party on your calendar – and you’ll look great no matter what. 

When it comes to the holidays, our calendars are so packed with get-togethers we find ourselves basically functioning on caffeine and sugar (hey, it’s not our fault – holiday cookies are too good to pass up)! But rather than dare look a bit sluggish in any of your holiday party pictures, it’s our job to pull ourselves together and pull off one fabulous look after the other – because no one wants to be remembered as the girl with a bad hair ‘do, right?

We called for help from celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez to show us how to get glam curls for our next holiday event (or any event for that matter). Above, he whips our model’s hair into shape in no time – giving us 5 tips for how to do it ourselves at home.

Photos by Rolando Robinson

Step 1: Start by smoothing out your hair with a blow dryer and a round brush, brushing away from your face.

Step 2: Choose your desired side part. Knowing you'll be working with just three sections on the top, grab about an 1 1/2 of hair at a time in each section, seal it with hairspray and create a barrel curl with it around the iron and pin to set.

Step 3: Now, curl the rest of your head with your curling iron wrapping the curls away from your face and working them down to the end of the iron.

Step 4: Once you've finished curling your entire head, take a Boar bristle paddle brush and softly brush out the sections of hair. The more you brush, the more the curls will softly fall.

Step 5: Pull out your pin curls and comb them up just a little bit (teasing them just a little near the top of your head to create lift). Add Argan Oil to the ends lightly to smooth out your hair and you're ready!

