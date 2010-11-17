Beauty Holiday Gift Guide: Scents Edition

‘Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to spread some holiday cheer then with these irresistible smelling scents. From candles to perfumes and everything in between, these aromatic goodies will make the perfect inexpensive gifts for all the special people in your life whether they’re on the naughty or nice list.
We’ve picked a few of this season’s favorites, so click through and get a whiff (pun intended) of what we’ve gathered for you!
Give this one to your significant other. With hints of red flowers, Baltic amber and aged Indonesian Patchouli, this candle is guaranteed to put you both in the mood for some lovin.
D.L. & Co. Rouge Candle, $80, barneys.com
If you're more of an artificial Christmas tree person, you can still enjoy the aroma of a tree without the messy cleanup.
Thymes Frasier Fir Reed Diffuser, $60, thymes.com
We all want to smell great all day, but who's actually going to lug around an entire bottle of perfume? Well, solid perfume is all the scent, none of the lug.
Do Son Solid Perfume Diptyque, $48, spacenk.com
Tocca's holiday candles will instantly give you that warm, fuzzy feeling that's almost contagious around the holidays.
Tocca Holiday Candela - Cortina, $36, tocca.com
The perfect gift for your indecisive friend! Dior Hypnotic Poison, Marc Jacobs Lola and YSL Parisienne are just a few of the highlights.
Deluxe Fragrance Sampler For Her, $50, sephora.com
Perfume isn't just for the body anymore. This lavender-scented home spray is a great alternative to candles and diffusers.
Loccitane Lavender Home Perfume, $25, loccitane.com
For the eco-conscious friend, this perfume is over 98% directly derived from natural ingredients.
Liz Earle Botanical Essence No.1, $78, lizearle.com
Body oils will keep skin intensely moisturized in the brittle winter months. The white lily, calendula and passion flower scent is just an added bonus.
Fresh Sugar Body Oil, $45, fresh.com