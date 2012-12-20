Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Sometimes, even if you don’t procrastinate, finding the perfect gift is really difficult. You spend so much time worrying about the millions of friends and family you need to get presents for and in the end, you’re left with three days and no gifts. This is what we refer to as the “holidaze”: the foggy haze of rushing to the finish line along with the rest of people in the world who waited until the last minute. Fret not, beauty girls! We’ve done the leg work for you so you can sit back and enjoy that peppermint hot chocolate with marshmallows.
All of our last minute gift suggestions can be found in store and online, so if you’ve run out of time to get packages delivered, you can head to the mall. Our biggest suggestion for going to the mall during the final days of the holiday season: be well hydrated and wear comfortable shoes (thank us later). We’ve put together a list with a range of prices, and a lot of these items already come in cute packaging, so you don’t need to go crazy with gift wrap. Whichever you choose, we’re betting the results will be gorgeous.
Click through to find all the gifts for everyone on your list!
For the glamorous lady in your life, the Prada Candy perfume gift set will be much appreciated (and probably much Instagrammed).
(Prada Candy Gift Set, $112, Neiman Marcus)
None of us can get enough of the Fresh products, which is why we love this face gift set.
(Fresh Icons Duo, $18.50, Sephora)
With this nail polish set from Sephora, the lucky lady to receive this will have a different manicure color for every day of the week and then some!
(Sephora Tinsel Town Nail Set, $19, Sephora)
Know someone who's really into Astrology? Check out Estee Lauder's Zodiac powder compacts, personalized and pretty.
(Estee Lauder Zodiac Powder Compact, $70, Macy's)
This gift set is perfect for someone who loves Paris (read: everyone).
(Paris Amour Gift Set, $32.50, Bath and Body Works)
This last minute gift doesn't even require any gift wrap, plus it's downright adorable.
(Born Lippy Set, $15, The Body Shop)
Sure, the contents of the gift bag are amazing, but the bag itself is pretty much worth buying the whole thing! Double points for this gift.
(Victoria's Secret Angel Gift Bag, $29, Victoria's Secret)
Just about everyone we know wants the Naked Palette, and their new Basics collection is gift-friendly.
(Urban Decay Naked Basics, $27, Sephora)
The creme de la creme, Kiehl's is the ultimate indulgent gift.
(Kiehl's Creme de Corps, $64, Nordstrom)