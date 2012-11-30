StyleCaster
Share

Holiday Gift Guide: Luxe Gifts to Spoil Any Beauty Junkie in Your Life

What's hot
StyleCaster

Holiday Gift Guide: Luxe Gifts to Spoil Any Beauty Junkie in Your Life

Augusta Falletta
by
Holiday Gift Guide: Luxe Gifts to Spoil Any Beauty Junkie in Your Life
10 Start slideshow

With the holidays quickly approaching, shopping for gifts is happening in full force. Whether you’re shopping for a glamour girl or simply making a list of your own, you need to be equipped with a selection of products that will bring you into a new year in style. This year, we’re especially excited for luxe gifts, and we’ve become a little bit obsessed with pinning these fantasy items to our Pinterest.

If you’re looking for a teeth whitening kit that will make your smile brighter than the snow, or you feel the urge to have a tweezer covered in Swarovski crystals, we’ve found a gift for your list. Shopping for an anti-aging kit or a sweet smelling perfume? We’ve you covered. Whatever your luxe needs may be, we’ve found a gift that will really spread some holiday cheer.

Flip through our gift guide above and tell us which luxe products you’re lusting for in the comment section below! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

If you've been searching for the fountain of youth, look no further than the ReVive Valentine Box.

(Revive Artbox #10 Valentine, $550, Nordstrom.com)

Who doesn't need a fragrance spray covered in Swarovski crystals? 

(Bond No. 9 Swarovski Quartet, $700, SaksFifthAvenue.com)

Cure your dry winter skin with this luxe set from Yves Saint Laurent. 

(YSL Holiday Temps Majeur Set, $275, Barneys.com)

Styling your hair for a holiday party? Try this curling wand from Sultra. 

(Sultra Bombshell 1 Inch Curling Wand, $130, Sephora.com)

Nothing says "Holiday Time" quite like a great red lip. This palette from Serge Lutens is the ultimate collection to take you through the new year. 

(Serge Lutens The Ultimate Red Collection, $160, Barneys.com)

This sweet smelling fragrance set from Lancome is a lovely option for any lady on your list. 

(Lancome La Vie est Belle Gift Set, $105, Nordstrom.com)

This anti-aging set from Elemis is an entire suite of products to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. 

(Elemis Royal Collection, $125, Nordstrom.com)

For the fashionable girl, this compact is the most gorgeous way to check makeup throughout the day. 

(Shine Classic Powder Compact, $150, BergdorfGoodman.com)

New year, new teeth! Give your pearly whites the star treatment with this set. 

(Go Smile Go All Out Kit, $120, SaksFifthAvenue.com)

If you're not really one for waxing or threading your brows, treat yourself to this luxurious set from Tweezerman. 

(Tweezerman Pink Crystal Stand and Slant, $200, NeimanMarcus.com)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Real Estate Porn: A Private Planetarium and Oscar Wilde’s London Flat

Real Estate Porn: A Private Planetarium and Oscar Wilde’s London Flat
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share