Holiday Gift Guide: Luxe Gifts to Spoil Any Beauty Junkie in Your Life

With the holidays quickly approaching, shopping for gifts is happening in full force. Whether you’re shopping for a glamour girl or simply making a list of your own, you need to be equipped with a selection of products that will bring you into a new year in style. This year, we’re especially excited for luxe gifts, and we’ve become a little bit obsessed with pinning these fantasy items to our Pinterest.
If you’re looking for a teeth whitening kit that will make your smile brighter than the snow, or you feel the urge to have a tweezer covered in Swarovski crystals, we’ve found a gift for your list. Shopping for an anti-aging kit or a sweet smelling perfume? We’ve you covered. Whatever your luxe needs may be, we’ve found a gift that will really spread some holiday cheer.
Flip through our gift guide above and tell us which luxe products you’re lusting for in the comment section below!
If you've been searching for the fountain of youth, look no further than the ReVive Valentine Box.
(Revive Artbox #10 Valentine, $550, Nordstrom.com)
Who doesn't need a fragrance spray covered in Swarovski crystals?
(Bond No. 9 Swarovski Quartet, $700, SaksFifthAvenue.com)
Cure your dry winter skin with this luxe set from Yves Saint Laurent.
(YSL Holiday Temps Majeur Set, $275, Barneys.com)
Styling your hair for a holiday party? Try this curling wand from Sultra.
(Sultra Bombshell 1 Inch Curling Wand, $130, Sephora.com)
Nothing says "Holiday Time" quite like a great red lip. This palette from Serge Lutens is the ultimate collection to take you through the new year.
(Serge Lutens The Ultimate Red Collection, $160, Barneys.com)
This sweet smelling fragrance set from Lancome is a lovely option for any lady on your list.
(Lancome La Vie est Belle Gift Set, $105, Nordstrom.com)
This anti-aging set from Elemis is an entire suite of products to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
(Elemis Royal Collection, $125, Nordstrom.com)
For the fashionable girl, this compact is the most gorgeous way to check makeup throughout the day.
(Shine Classic Powder Compact, $150, BergdorfGoodman.com)
New year, new teeth! Give your pearly whites the star treatment with this set.
(Go Smile Go All Out Kit, $120, SaksFifthAvenue.com)
If you're not really one for waxing or threading your brows, treat yourself to this luxurious set from Tweezerman.
(Tweezerman Pink Crystal Stand and Slant, $200, NeimanMarcus.com)