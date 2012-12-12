Holiday Gift Guide: What to Buy For the Hostess of the Party

Ladies, the holiday parties of the season have officially begun! Chances are you’ll be partying like it’s 1999 at least once or twice over the next few weeks. You’ve probably shopped for a sequin dress, sky-high stilettos, and a daringly bold lip color, but have you shopped for a gift for the hostess? Don’t worry if it slipped you’re mind – we’ve covered the bases of gift-giving for you. Most of our finds can be found in stores or online, so depending on the amount of time you’ve got, you have options.
It’s important to remember that your hostess gift doesn’t need to cost a lot of money and that it’s simply a kind gesture to show thanks for hosting a party. Customarily, the hostess gift is given when you arrive to the party as the greetings are going down. If you’re closer with the hostess, it’s perfectly acceptable to splurge a bit on the present and wait until the two of you have a more private, personal moment to open the gift.
Take a look through our hostess gift guide to be appropriately prepared for your next holiday party!
Click through to see what you should be buying for all of your hostesses this season!
In the winter, no one is immune to dry skin. This hand creme set from Laura Mercier has a delicious scent for everyone, making it a lovely hostess gift.
(Laura Mercier La Petite Patisserie Sampler, $28, LauraMercier.com)
Few things are more relaxing than a candle with a heavenly scent, and this one is also a beautiful piece of decor.
(Himalayan Trading Post Silver Candy Jar Candle, $34, Nordstrom.com)
Does your hostess travel often? This 7 Wonders set from Clarins has her covered from head to toe, all in travel-friendly packaging.
(Clarins 7 Wonders Gift Set, $48, Macys.com)
Not sure which kind of fragrance your hostess would like? This set from Chloe lets her choose for herself.
(Chloe Rollerball Trio, $55, Sephora.com)
If your hostess can put together a killer playlist, she'll probably love these cute earbuds from Kate Spade.
(Kate Spade La Pavilion Earbuds, $40, KateSpade.com)
This cosmetic case from Benefit is fashionable and functional.
(Benefit Shell Phone Makeup Bag, $26, benefitcosmetics.com)
Is your hostess a nail art junkie? Take a hands-on approach to gift-giving and pick up this holiday gift set from Deborah Lippmann.
(Rock This Town Nail Set, $42, DeborahLippmann.com)
Sometimes, even a pedicure can't even make feet feel better after a long night in heels. This massaging foot warmer from Brookstone is a life saver after hosting a party.
(Luxe Massaging Foot Warmer, $49.99, Brookstone.com)
This Flower Bomb gift set from Viktor & Rolf is appropriate for just about any hostess this holiday season.
(Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb Set, $110, Sephora.com)
This gift set from Philosophy has you covered on hair, skin and lip products, all in a holiday scent or flavor, like Sparkling Cranberry and Peppermint Bark.
(Philosophy Home for the Holidays Gift Set, $38, Sephora.com)