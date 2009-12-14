Holiday Gift Guide: Body Care That Gives Back

Soaps and other basic body care products are great holiday gifts because they are something that everyone is bound to appreciate and use. But how do you one-up last year’s soap? This year, give the soap that gives back!

Many body care companies incorporate social and environmental charitable giving into their mission statements. If you have a cause, chances are you can find a skin care company that supports it. For example, Lather gives to the National Headache Foundation, Cor supports The Burn Institute, and Nature’s Gate donates to Water Aid America.

Unfortunately, there is also a fair amount of “green washing” or “give fibbing” out there, so before you jump on-board a company’s feel-good marketing message, do a bit of your own research. I, for one, give brownie points to companies that focus on one issue or organization, rather than spreading themselves too thin.

Here are my top five favorite skin care companies that give back, the first of which is from yours truly.

At Chivas Skin Care, we have partnered with The Nomad Foundation to donate goats to the nomadic Tuareg tribe of Niger. Why? One, when you buy a goat, you can eventually feed a village; two, we have a goat farm outside of Los Angeles where we use the fresh milk (as well as Fair Trade shea butter, herbs from our garden, and pure essential oils) to make nourishing goat milk soap. Needless to say, goats are very near and dear to our hearts. The above gift set includes a handmade goat milk soap and a mini Leslie Clark print, which certifies your donation of one goat in the recipient’s name. You can feel good about the donation you are giving, but also know that your friends and family are getting a little something for themselves too.

Chivas Skin Care Nomad Foundation Gift Set, $55, at chivasskincare.com

Anti-Body (which stands for anti-poverty, beautiful body) is dedicated to promoting Fair Trade in their ingredients and by supporting new Fair Trade cooperatives in Africa. They are promoting the “Fair Trade the White House” campaign and helping produce a documentary entitled, “Fair Trade: What is your life worth?” Their top priority right now is to raise $35,000 to build a coconut oil woman’s cooperative in Liberia.

As a survivor of domestic abuse, Alyssa of Vintage Body Spa donates a percentage of all sales to address the issues of domestic violence, rape, and sexual assault in the U.S. Her initiative “Behind the Curtain” also gives you the opportunity to make a difference directly. You can “Buy One, Give One,” which means you purchase a second identical item at a reduced price and donate it to victims in need of some comfort and papering. Their motto: “While we realize that a bubble bath won’t change the world, it can temporarily change a survivor’s world.”

The Enterprising Kitchen (TEK) is a Chicago-based non-profit social enterprise that uses the context of a body care business (named “Choices”) to provide workforce development and support services for low-income and previously underemployed women. Founded in 1996, TEK is now proud to transition the women into sustainable employment after just six to twelve months. You can support this program by purchasing any of their products including bath salts, shower gels, body oil, soy candles, and more.

Pacific Shaving Company partners with Trees for the Future to plant a tree for every bottle of all-natural shaving oil or “Nick Stick” sold. Since they began this partnership in 2007, they have planted almost 40,000 trees! And because all of their “small by mighty” products fit within TSA travel restrictions, this makes a great gift for the traveling businessman (or woman) in your life.

Lauren Johnson began exploring the issues of social and sustainable development at the University of Richmond, through her yearlong world travels and then in her work promoting fair trade at ten thousand villages. She now runs Chivas Skin Care (all-natural goat milk soap) with her mother and Your Daily Thread (online magazine for green living in L.A.) with her best friend. She enjoys yoga, salsa dancing, hiking and throwing parties at her home in Santa Monica, California.

