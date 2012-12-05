Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Picks for Every Type of Girl on Your List

You know how in “Mean Girls” all the high school students are separated into cliques depending on their “type” or personality and sit accordingly in the cafeteria? Well that’s not exactly real life, as many of us have a group of friends that’s as diverse as the subway on a morning commute. This can make it hard if you’re planning to get holiday gifts for all of your friends, one product may not work for everyone. Your best friend may love that set of pink lip gloss you picked up, but your friend who’s always off playing basketball with the guys may not.
That’s why we’re bringing you the best gifts for everyone on your list. From the trendy girl who only wears what’s in season now to the boho babe who keeps her hair and skin natural with eco-friendly products, we have suggestions for all. While your girlfriends, sisters, and coworkers may not fall under one type, this guide can help you narrow your choices down to make shopping a bit easier. Or, you can just look through for gift sets for yourself because you may like them all.
Click through the slideshow to see our gift picks for each type of girl with inspiration from a Spring 2013 fashion show.
For the romantic: If she's one who believes in love at first sight and wears flowers in her hair, pick out floral gifts or products that will make her feel romantic.
Nonoo Spring 2013
Choose something that's floral and will make her feel romantic whenever she wears it like this gorgeous perfume from Viktor & Rolf. (Flowerbomb gift set, $110, sephora.com)
She can achieve two perfect romantic looks with this kit. It comes with blush, eyeshadow for flirty eyes, mascara, lip gloss, and more. (Too Faced Love Sweet Love Set, $46, sephora.com)
These flower clips are perfect to finish off a look of blushed cheeks and a pink pout. (Lace Chiffon Flower Clips, $3.80, forever21.com)
For the tomboy: Pick out gifts that aren't expensive or are by names she can't pronounce. She's unlikely to wear the latest trend so get her classic products that aren't time consuming, like good lotions and hair products.
Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2013
Even the most tomboyish girls will want smooth lips so go with a lip balm gift set. (Lip Balm Duo Gift Set, $10, topshop.com)
She can add a little color to her hair with these hair ties that won't pull or dent. (Emi-Jay Holiday Hair Tie Tin, $20, nordstrom.com)
She probably doesn't spend much time on her hair so give her something that will give her soft, shiny hair and doubles as a luxurious body wash! (Philosophy A Few Good Men Trio, $25, ulta.com)
For the boho babe: She'll probably love anything that is eco-friendly and products that will enhance her natural look.
Rachel Zoe Spring 2013
This Lush set includes organic soap, body lotions, and bath bombs. (Lush You're A Star gift set, $74.95, lushusa.com)
She can get a flawless complexion with this kit that comes with primer, foundation, brushes, and more. (bareMinerals Customizable Get Started Kit, $49, sephora.com)
Nothing says boho babe like a cute headband. (Free People Gold Velvet Headband, $48, freepeople.com)
For the prep: Get her anything that will have her feeling confident and classy, whether it's a mood-boosting fragrance or a good lip gloss.
Ralph Lauren Spring 2013
It's easy shopping for the prep when you look at the preppy designers. This rollerball gift set from Ralph Lauren is perfect. (Big Pony Rollerball Set, $45, sephora.com)
This headband is gorgeous and probably different than anything she owns. It features several chains of Swarovski crystals to update any do. (Dauphines of New York The I Do Headband, $130, shopbop.com)
Choose oval or square and put her initials on these personalized spa soaps. ($40, neimanmarcus.com)
For the girly girl: You're probably good getting her anything pink, glittery, or glossy.
Michael Kors Spring 2013
Girls love pretty lip glosses in pink hues so give her a set that will allow her to choose any color for whatever mood she's in. (Stila All is Bright Lip Glaze Set, $25, sephora.com)
She'll love all the sparkly shades that come in this fun bottle. (Anna Sui Nail Color N, $15, urbanoutfitters.com)
She can place all her perfumes and lipsticks on this cute vanity tray. (Pink Vanity Mirror Tray, $24, wanelo.com)
For the workaholic: If you have a friend you hardly see because she lives in the office, find her gifts that will make any day easier or let her de-stress.
Balenciaga Spring 2013
She probably has very little time for herself so give her a reason to stop, relax, and de-stress with a body oil set. (Moroccan Rose Experience Gift Set, $50, renskincare.com)
This chocolate scented body scrub will have her forgetting about everything she needs to do and will leave her skin super soft. (Cocoa Butter Body Scrub, $19, thebodyshop-usa.com)
Give the gift of organization to your workaholic friend with this beauty organizer. It's great for business trips or in the bathroom. (Trish McEvoy 'Ultimate Beauty' Organizer, $98, nordstrom.com)
For the trendy girl: She's into all the latest trends so don't be afraid to get her some fun and wild makeup.
Moschino Cheap & Chic Spring 2013
Since bright eyeliners, especially teal, have been seen on the runway, she'll probably be all over the trend and it'll be so easy to imitate with this gift set. (Urban Decay Ocho Loco 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Set, $59, sephora.com)
These rich pigments are fun for any beauty look she may want to try. (MAC 'Guilty Passions-Sweetly Smoky' Crushed Metallic Pigment Set, $32.50, nordstrom.com)
These owl shaped jars are filled with honey scented lip balm with a touch of shimmer. (Hooty-Hoot Lip Balm, $6.50, shopplasticland.com)
For the party girl: If you have a friend that goes out every night till the wee hours of the morning, get her gifts that will have her looking fabulous all night long.
Guy Laroche Spring 2013
This survival kit is essential for any girl who stays up late partying till the sun comes up, then crashes at her friend's place. It comes with hairspray, dental floss, stain remover, tampons, breath freshener, and so much more. (Shemergency Survival Kit, $21.99, charmingcards.com)
This setting spray keeps makeup in place for up to 16 hours, so she can party all night and still look great. (Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $29, sephora.com)
She can choose between sparkle, no sparkle, or both with this set of hair clips. (Sparkle & Shine Bobbi Set, $25, shopbando.com)
For the classic girl: She likes her nudes and sticks with good quality products so find her gift sets that will enhance her natural beauty.
Gucci Spring 2013
Any classic beauty loves a good nude lipstick and nail polish, so go with this duet that will flatter her every day. (Deborah Lippman 'My Touch My Kiss' Lip and Nail Duet, $38, nordstrom.com)
Chances are she already owns a large bottle of Chanel No.5 so get her another chic fragrance she may not have yet. (Chloe Gift Set, $120, nordstrom.com)
She can get a classic eye with this set of mascara, mascara base, eyeliner, and remover. (Lancôme 'Hypnôse' Eye Set, $32, nordstorm.com)
For the seductress: If you know someone with a sexuality that attracts every man she walks by, get her something that's a bit moody and mysterious.
Jason Wu Spring 2013
Go with something bold and sensual that will compliment her personality. This Andy Warhol limited edition set includes an ultra-violet nail polish, silver illuminator, and Larger Than Life Lipgloss in Orgasm. (Nars Walk On The Wild Side, $39, sephora.com)
Give her the scent of seduction with this fragrance. (Chanel Coco Noir Eau de Parfum, $98, nordstrom.com)
She has the perfect red lips. This Armani set includes a red lipstick and gloss in a signature cosmetics bag. (Armani Red Lip Set, $49, bloomingdales.com)