Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Picks for $25 and Under

The holidays can be tough if you’re tight on money and your giving list is long. It can also be depressing if you have someone on your list who deserves the best but you don’t have the ability to splurge on. Fear not, because there are a multitude of fabulous gifts you can give that will have her jumping for joy and will still leave your wallet happy.
You don’t need to give a $50 lotion or $100 makeup set to be the favorite when it comes to opening presents. Have a friend who’s obsessed with eyeliner? Get her an inexpensive kit of a variety of eyeliner colors and she’ll have fun experimenting with them. Know someone who has worked hard and needs to feel luxurious? A nice bath set doesn’t have to cost a lot.
Check out the slideshow for our picks on beauty gifts on a budget. This way you can treat everyone on your list and not just your mother (and yourself).
Click through for gift picks $25 and under!
Have a friend who loves nail polish and the ombre trend? Get her this set so she can easily create her own ombre nails. (The New Black 'Wave Ombre' Nail Polish 5 Piece Set, $22, nordstrom.com)
This kit includes everything to keep your friend's skin and lips soft and moisturized all through winter. (Burt's Bees Tips n' Toes Kit, $12.99, drugstore.com)
Butter London came up with six sets of nail polish and lip glosses in gorgeous colors to choose from for your friend who likes to match her nails to her lips. (Butter London Holiday 2012 Lips and Tips Set, $25, dermstore.com)
These eco-friendly brushes are perfect for your friend who obsesses over environmentally friendly products and makeup. (Eco Tools Bamboo 6 Piece Eye Brush Set, $7.99, drugstore.com)
For the girl on the go who also loves having perfect hair, this mini curling iron doesn't require cords or batteries so she can take it anywhere and curl her hair anywhere. (Infiniti by Conair Mini Pro Cordless Therma Cell Butane Cartridge Curling Iron, $19.99, drugstore.com)
The tin comes with three delicious flavors in one of our favorite lip balms, what's not to love?(Rosebud Perfume Co. Three Layers of Lavish Lip Balm, $16, drugstore.com)
Yes, you can give (or keep) a bit of Chloé on a budget. This duo includes a mini eau de parfum and eau de toilette of the elegant fragrance. (Chloé Minature Duo, $18, sephora.com)
All four colors in this year's mini holiday collection are party perfect. (Essie Winter Collection Mega Mini Color Collection, $17, nordstrom.com)
This is probably the best-smelling shower gel and shampoo, plus it includes a recipe for cinnamon buns. (Philosophy Cinnamon Buns 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath, $16, ulta.com)
Give a pop of color with this set of five high shine lip glosses. (Smashbox Studio Pop For Lips, $19, sephora.com)
This set includes beauty editor must-haves, including mascara, primers, and lip glosses. You can give it all. (Too Faced Beauty Editor Darlings, $19, ulta.com)
Treat your friend to soft, luxurious skin this winter with this body scrub. (Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrub, $7.49, ulta.com)
Bliss soaps and body butters come in a resealable tote so your friend can take it with her wherever she goes. (Bliss Lemon + Sage Sinkside Six Pack Travel Set, $25, macys.com)
Your friend (or sister, mother, yourself) can relax in the shower or bath with these mini bath treats. (Coconut Mini Shower & Moisture Set, $9, thebodyshop-usa.com)
Black is boring. Give the gift of this season's colors so your friend can have some fun with her eyeliner. (Sephora Collection Nano Eyeliner Set, $14, sephora.com)