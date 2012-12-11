Holiday Gift Guide: 20 Beauty Stocking Stuffers to Add to Your List

After you think you’re finished with your holiday shopping and gift wrapping, you realize you forgot about the adorable stockings hanging empty above the fireplace. Last minute stocking stuffers don’t have to include random gifts of candy (though candy is nice) and stuff your loved ones will probably never use. Instead, get her what she really wants by filling her stocking up with beauty must-haves and limited edition holiday gifts.

There’s a lot of choices when it comes to beauty gifts so we compiled our favorite stocking stuffers into this gift guide to make your shopping a little easier. These gifts are small enough for stockings but full of color, glitter, and necessary tools for any beauty junkie. From small makeup palettes and lip gloss sets to hand creams and brush sets, you’ll find something for everyone’s stockings, including your own. Click through the slideshow for the perfect stocking stuffers.