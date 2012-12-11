Holiday Gift Guide: 20 Beauty Stocking Stuffers to Add to Your List

After you think you’re finished with your holiday shopping and gift wrapping, you realize you forgot about the adorable stockings hanging empty above the fireplace. Last minute stocking stuffers don’t have to include random gifts of candy (though candy is nice) and stuff your loved ones will probably never use. Instead, get her what she really wants by filling her stocking up with beauty must-haves and limited edition holiday gifts.
There’s a lot of choices when it comes to beauty gifts so we compiled our favorite stocking stuffers into this gift guide to make your shopping a little easier. These gifts are small enough for stockings but full of color, glitter, and necessary tools for any beauty junkie. From small makeup palettes and lip gloss sets to hand creams and brush sets, you’ll find something for everyone’s stockings, including your own. Click through the slideshow for the perfect stocking stuffers.
She'll love the compact even before she opens it. It includes bronzer, warm pink and plum eye shades, and lipstick so she can get the perfect bronzed look. (MAC All For Glamour - Gorgeous Bronze Face Kit, $49.50, nordstrom.com)
Kate Spade teamed up with Poppy King to bring these festive rich lip colors that are perfect for any holiday party. (Kate Spade 'Sprinkles' Lip Crayons, $38, nordstrom.com)
This lip kit comes with four shades that are great to wear alone or blend them together for a gorgeous pout. (Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Lip Kit in Bauhaus, $95, neimanmarcus.com)
Know someone who could use some new makeup brushes? This set of brushes makes it easy to create any look and they come in a shimmery gold clutch. (Sephora Collection Bow Clutch Brush Set, $28, sephora.com)
Lush put together their two best-selling products in one small, cute gift. It includes cocoa butter bath bomb and Honey I Washed The Kids soap. (Lush Buttercup, $10.95, lushusa.com)
Give the gift of soft lips with this kit. It comes with sugar lip polish to exfoliate and condition and sugar passion tinted lip treatment to nourish and give subtle color. (Fresh Sugar Perfection Duo, $22.50, sephora.com)
For the nail art lover, give her this festive nail polish with red and green glitter. (Sephora by OPI Good Tidings We Bling, $7, sephora.com)
This bejeweled compact is part of the Target x Neiman Marcus collection and she'll be happy to pull this out of her stocking. (Judith Leiber Compact Mirror, $59.99, target.com)
She can indulge her dry hands with this shea butter hand cream set. (L'Occitane Hand Indulgences Set, $28, sephora.com)
Want to give her a fun activity? She can create her own temporary henna tattoos with this fun at-home kit. (Henna Kit, $24, urbanoutfitters.com)
These glide-on creams dry into powder that stays all day so your busy friend won't have to worry about touching up her eye makeup. The two colors are perfect for everyday wear. (Pixi Lid Last Shadow Pen Duo-Good Morning Eyes, $12, pixibeauty.com)
This small palette features three gorgeous shimmering shades so she can take her look from day to night. (Laura Mercier Petite Baked Eye Color Trio Golden, $25, neimanmarcus.com)
These mustache bandages make for a fun stocking stuffer, especially if she happens to be accident prone. (Mustache Bandages, $7, urbanoutfitters.com)
She'll stay moisturized this winter with this lip balm and hand cream set. (Bliss Mistletoe Musts Mega-Moisturizing Duo For Lips and Hands, $12, sephora.com)
Not only does this collection include ultra-rich colors, but the lip glosses are hydrating with antioxidants and vitamins. (Lorac Sweet Temptations Lip Gloss Collection, $25, ulta.com)
She'll have fun with these waterproof eyeliners in fun shades like shimmery purple, silver, and metallic pewter. (Stila Seeing Stars Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $32, ulta.com)
No one can have enough lip balms this winter. This set of three includes "Alice in Wonderland" inspired flavors with shea butter and vitamin E. (Eos Smooth Lip Balm Sphere Holiday Gift 3-Pack, $7.99, drugstore.com)
For the girl who swears by dry shampoo, give her this texturizing spray that's small enough to fit in her purse and will give her amazing volume and hold her style all day. (Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $19.50, oribe.com)
This keychain comes with lip gloss and a small bottle of the Victoria's Secret Heavenly scent. It's a perfect little gift for any girly girl. (Limited Edition Heavenly Gloss & Go Keychain, $22.50, victoriassecret.com)
No girl should go without mini rollerballs to keep in her purse so she can smell good all day long. (Chloe Rollerball Trio, $55, sephora.com)