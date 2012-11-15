Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Manly Beauty Products for the Guy in Your Life

Whether you’re ready to believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about gifts for everyone on your list. Shopping for your boyfriend can be difficult if he already has the latest tech gadgets, a cool watch, and button-ups in every color. Most of us can’t afford the sports car that’s on his wish list and while we know he’ll appreciate a home-cooked meal for a gift, it’s also nice to give him something wrapped up.
Even if you’re dating a manly man, you can easily find beauty products he’ll still love. From shave kits to seductive fragrances, there are beauty products for every budget and for every man. If you’re dating someone new and nervous about buying him a gift, you can’t go wrong with a fragrance sampler (it’ll help both of you figure out what scents he loves!) or some manly lip balms so he’ll have kissable lips, even in the winter.
Check out the slideshow to see our beauty holiday guide for men. Then tell us in the comments below, what do you plan to get for your man this holiday season?
Click through the slideshow to see which gifts you should be buying your manly man this holiday season!
Your man will be polished everyday with this set. It includes face wash, shave cream, moisture treatment for men, moisturizing lip balm, body scrub, and hand salve so he'll have soft and smooth skin all over. (Kiehl's Ultimate Man Refueling Gift Set, $58, bergdorfgoodman.com)
Give the gift of the closest shave so your man will have a smooth face for you to get extra close to. This shave kit includes facial cleanser, pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after shave balm, and facial scrub, all included in a toiletry bag. (Anthony Logistics For Men The Perfect Shave Kit, $55, sephora.com)
This limited edition collection of three fragrances from Jack Black is inspired by premium liquor. The collection includes Blue Mark Eau de Parfum, JB Eau de Parfum, and Black Mark Eau de Parfum. With scents like spicy black pepper and black amber, your man will want to wear these manly fragrances. (Jack Black Well-Stocked Bar Fragrance Set, $59, nordstrom.com)
What better gift could you give than beer soap, other than an actual six pack of beer? Go for a six pack of beer soap and choose six different handmade soaps from the long list or have them pick for you. (Handmade Beer Soap, $32 for 6 bars, etsy.com)
Your man will smell amazing with this gift set that includes Giorgio Armani Code in the Eau de Toilette Pour Homme, Déoderant Stick, and After Shave Balm. (Armani Code Gift Set, $79, sephora.com)
For the guy that doesn't like to admit to using "beauty" products, this set is perfect for him. It includes Spit Shine (body wash), Grit Happens (scrubbing body wash), Hair of the Dog (shampoo), and Snakeskin (moisturizing body lotion). (Otter Creek Outfitters Men's Essentials Body Care Kit, $54, taigan.com)
A man on the go doesn't have to rely on hotel shampoos and soaps. Give him this gift of Philip B travel sized shampoos and conditioners that includes African Shea Butter Shampoo and a Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing and Clarifying Shampoo. (Philip B Travel Beauty Products Kit, $30, 3floz.com)
If your man is in need of a whole new razor and you want to splurge, consider this kit. This power shave set includes one of the most technologically advanced razors and pre-shave oil, shave cream, after-shave balm, and a shaving brush. (The Art of Shaving Power Shave Set, $175, macys.com)
Unlike us girls, he may not want to take a trip to the department store or other beauty store to sample all the new fragrances and find what "fits" him. Instead, bring it home to him with this fragrance sampler which also includes a voucher for a full-size bottle when he has found the one he loves. (Sephora Favorites Fragrance Sampler For Him, $50, sephora.com)
The almond shaving cream in this set comes in a cute bowl to keep it in, plus you get a brush so he can get a comfortable shave. (Caswell-Massey Almond Shave Sampler, $75, caswellmassey.com)
Your man will have no excuse for being ungroomed, especially after Movember, with this grooming kit. It includes a lint brush, comb, knife, cuticle pusher, clippers, and more. The kit will easily fit in an overnight bag. (Perry Ellis Portfolio, 10 Piece Grooming Set, $25.50, macys.com)
He deserves great skin just as much as you do. This set from Clinique includes a Shave Aloe Gel and a Cooling Eye Gel so his face will be radiating. (Clinique Great Skin For Him, $39, sephora.com)