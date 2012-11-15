Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Manly Beauty Products for the Guy in Your Life

Whether you’re ready to believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about gifts for everyone on your list. Shopping for your boyfriend can be difficult if he already has the latest tech gadgets, a cool watch, and button-ups in every color. Most of us can’t afford the sports car that’s on his wish list and while we know he’ll appreciate a home-cooked meal for a gift, it’s also nice to give him something wrapped up.

Even if you’re dating a manly man, you can easily find beauty products he’ll still love. From shave kits to seductive fragrances, there are beauty products for every budget and for every man. If you’re dating someone new and nervous about buying him a gift, you can’t go wrong with a fragrance sampler (it’ll help both of you figure out what scents he loves!) or some manly lip balms so he’ll have kissable lips, even in the winter.

Check out the slideshow to see our beauty holiday guide for men. Then tell us in the comments below, what do you plan to get for your man this holiday season?