Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Nail Sets for the Nail Polish Junkie on Your List

December is almost here and if you didn’t finish (or start) your holiday shopping during Black Friday, then it’s time to come up with a plan before supplies (or time) runs out. For the girls on your list, beauty products are one of the easiest gifts to give. And if those girls are obsessed with nail polish (but who isn’t?) then it’s even easier. Our favorite brands usually create holiday collections and gift sets which are cheaper than buying individual colors and come in cute packaging. The metallic and glitter polishes that are trending this season make it even more fun to give nail sets to your girlfriends.

Even if you think she owns every nail color possible, there’s always something that will excite her. From limited edition designer sets to spa kits, it’s easy to make the nail polish junkie happy. See the slideshow for our picks on nail gift sets to give this holiday. We’re sure you’ll find something for your girlfriends and for yourself. Let us know in the comments below which ones you’ll be picking up!