Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Nail Sets for the Nail Polish Junkie on Your List

December is almost here and if you didn’t finish (or start) your holiday shopping during Black Friday, then it’s time to come up with a plan before supplies (or time) runs out. For the girls on your list, beauty products are one of the easiest gifts to give. And if those girls are obsessed with nail polish (but who isn’t?) then it’s even easier. Our favorite brands usually create holiday collections and gift sets which are cheaper than buying individual colors and come in cute packaging. The metallic and glitter polishes that are trending this season make it even more fun to give nail sets to your girlfriends.
Even if you think she owns every nail color possible, there’s always something that will excite her. From limited edition designer sets to spa kits, it’s easy to make the nail polish junkie happy. See the slideshow for our picks on nail gift sets to give this holiday. We’re sure you’ll find something for your girlfriends and for yourself. Let us know in the comments below which ones you’ll be picking up!
Ciaté is always coming out with the coolest kits, and now they have an advent calendar that any girl would be overjoyed to have. Behind each door is a mini pot of Ciaté's best selling nail colors plus four mini Caviar blends. You may want to keep this for yourself. (Ciaté Caviar Mini Mani Month, $58, sephora.com)
For the girl that likes to go from day to night, this Kate Spade kit is for her. Four mini bottles allow her to wear two fun colors for day and she can dress up her nails with some sparkles for night. (Kate Spade Sprinkles Mini Nail Polish Set, $28, nordstrom.com)
If she needs to update her nail collection with the latest winter colors, get her this set that includes 16 mini nail colors and a large bottle of jewel top coat. (Sephora by OPI Tinsel Town Collector's Set, $49.50, sephora.com)
These three gorgeous shades (Rosie Lee, Fairy Cake, and Black Knight) are perfect for the holiday season. (Butter London Sparkle, Sparkle Holiday Lacquer Collection, $36, ulta.com)
For that busy girl you know deserves a good pampering, get her this at-home pedicure pampering set. It includes an inflatable foot bath, hand and foot lotion, foot soak, callus rasp, plus more. This kit is also great if your budget is tight. (Hoof Mistletoes Pedicure Pail, $10, ulta.com)
If you have the money to spend and know a nail-obsessed girl who deserves the best, go for this Tom Ford Exclusive 16 Color Nail Set. The ultra shiny polishes come in an elegant Tom Ford box. ($480, neimanmarcus.com)
This limited edition Dior set will allow her to create the perfect manicure. It includes nail cream, cuticle emollient, base and top coat, orange wood stick, and nail file. No nail polish looks good unless her nails are taken care of! (Dior Manicure Essentials Gift Set, $62, bergdorfgoodman.com)
For the girl who owns every shade of polish (impossible) and hasn't yet tried the gel manicure, get her this at-home kit that includes salon technology. You can also choose any gel color to go with it for free. (Sephora by OPI gelshine At-Home Gel Colour System, $159, sephora.com)
If she's into the latest nail art trends, get her a nail ombre set that comes with five perfect shades. The teal set is great for this season, but there are several other colors to choose from. (The New Black Ombre 5-Piece Nail Polish Set, $22, sephora.com)
This limited edition set includes real 18k gold flake top coat and a black and white polish to wear underneath the gold. For the girl that deserves gold but you can't quite afford it, go with this gold nail polish. (Zoya Gilty Pleasures Gift Box, $45, zoya.com)