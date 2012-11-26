Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Gorgeous Fragrance Sets to Give (Or Keep For Yourself)

When it comes to holiday gifting, figuring out what to get each person on your list is never an easy task. As beauty junkies, we know that resorting to gifting beauty products is an easy fix – who doesn’t love to open up a a spa package after the stressful holiday season? Plus, we all know that when it comes time for the holidays, our favorite brands package our favorite products in sets (or at discounted prices) just to make our shopping a bit easier.
This happens in all categories in the beauty world, but is especially convenient when it comes to fragrances – a category that can get a bit pricey when we’re talking designer scents. If you have a loved one that goes crazy over Burberry Body or Chloe, the holiday season is the perfect time to get them their beloved fragrance. Above are a few of our favorite gift sets being offered this season – let us know which ones you’ll be shopping for over the next few weeks in the comments below!
Click through the slideshow to find out which fragrance sets you should be adding to your shopping list!
We cannot get over how gorgeous this fragrance bottle is from Nest, it may not be a gift set, but it's worth investing in. Give this gift to anyone who loves to decorate their vanity, and loves a great floral scent. This Eau de Parfum is filled with passion flower, lily of the valley and water hyacinth. (Nest Fragrance Passiflora Eau de Parfum, $115, nestfragrances.com)
For your feminine friend who prefers just a touch of a sensual scent, give them the Burberry Body set, a floral woody fragrance with notes of fresh green absinthe, peach and freesia. (Burberry Body Gift Set, $100, macys.com)
It's hard to find a girl who doesn't love the Chloe scent, but you'll find that this fragrance is perfect for the fashionable girly girl. This floral scent is filled with notes of pink peony, freesia and lily of the valley. (Chloe Gift Set, $70, sephora.com)
This sensual yet sophisticated scent is filled with notes of orchids and Damascus plum and is perfect for that friend of yours who is searching for her perfect night-out scent. (Dior J'Adore Gift Set, $86, sephora.com)
For the real perfume connoisseur in your life, gift them with Frederic Malle's Coffret Collection – they won't know where to begin. (Frederic Malle Coffret Collectino For Women, $285, barneys.com)
Marchesa's first scent is the ultimate luxe gift – a combination of light florals and fresh, woody notes for all fragrance lovers and collectors alike. (Marchesa Parfum D'Extase Deluxe Gift Set, $95, sephora.com)
For that friend (or relative) who can never decide on a scent – now you can get them three. (Oscar de la Renta Rollerball Trio Collection, $49, macys.com)
This clean scent from Prada infuses floral citrus into its classic yet modern fragrance. (Prada Infusion d'Iris Gift Set, $80, sephora.com)
For that effortlessly-chic friend, gift them the Valentina set from Valentino. The fragrance blends notes of white Alba truffle (yes, truffle!) with Calabrian bergamot and orange blossom to bring you a feminine floral, yet classic scent. (Valentino 'Valentina' Fragrance Gift Set, $108, nordstrom.com)
This floral fragrance from Versace features notes of bergamot, neroli and orange blossom and is a great way to give the gift of "diamonds" for the holidays, without the cost. (Versace Yellow Diamond Set, $89, macys.com)