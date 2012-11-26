Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Gorgeous Fragrance Sets to Give (Or Keep For Yourself)

When it comes to holiday gifting, figuring out what to get each person on your list is never an easy task. As beauty junkies, we know that resorting to gifting beauty products is an easy fix – who doesn’t love to open up a a spa package after the stressful holiday season? Plus, we all know that when it comes time for the holidays, our favorite brands package our favorite products in sets (or at discounted prices) just to make our shopping a bit easier.

This happens in all categories in the beauty world, but is especially convenient when it comes to fragrances – a category that can get a bit pricey when we’re talking designer scents. If you have a loved one that goes crazy over Burberry Body or Chloe, the holiday season is the perfect time to get them their beloved fragrance. Above are a few of our favorite gift sets being offered this season – let us know which ones you’ll be shopping for over the next few weeks in the comments below!