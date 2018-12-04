25 Holiday Braid Styles That Will Instantly Upgrade a Basic Look

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve eaten the turkey, scored all the discounts in stores and that means December is finally here. If you didn’t believe it before, one thing is for sure, It’s officially the holiday season. Say goodbye to weekends plopped on the couch with no agenda. This month just seems to be the busiest month of the year.

From gift-shopping to family gatherings and holiday soiree’s, you can almost guarantee to have special occasions and events popping up on your calendar left and right. And if there’s a place you have to be, you obviously have to look the part. Instead of hitting a blow-dry bar to perfect your tresses before heading to your special event, dare to try a new style you can recreate at home.

Since braids are sure to spice up any look, we rounded up holiday-appropriate looks you can recreate no matter your hair type, texture or length. From updos to tousled styles and everything in between, here are some fierce braids and braided styles you can rock with ease.

Hair scarves aren’t just for tying around your pony’s. Weave your favorite scarf into any braided style like this one.

Make two pigtail plaits grown-up by adding a beanie and curls.

Color dimension is sure to make your braids pop. Adding a temporary color like this one is adding a festive touch during the holiday season.

Looking for something unique this season? You’ll look runway ready sporting this slick back pony and braid combo.

Braided styles like this one are a good option if you’re looking for a protective style this winter.

We love the hair rings on this center braid style.

Braids aren’t just for long strands. Sweep shoulder length strands to the side and curl the loose pieces for a whimsical, but effortless look.

This traditional French braid style is bringing back the 90’s with a modern twist.

A fishtail braid and bow combo is sure to catch eyes at a holiday soiree.

A no-fuss winter style, this myriad of braids will ensure your hair stays in tact throughout the night.

Add some glitz to any cornrow style to make it party-ready.

Varying braid sizes adds dimension to this super-chic milkmaid look.

This adorned peekaboo braid pairs perfectly with a leather jacket.

This Rapunzel-length pony is so fierce, you’ll feel like celeb yourself rocking this style.

Neon braids? Yes, please!

These face-framing mini braids make a bring your wash-and-go to a new level.

This braided style is all about the baby hairs.

Weave a ribbon through your favorite braided style and finish with a bow at the bottom. It doesn’t get more ladylike than that.

Glitter parts are definitely holiday-appropriate.

This twisted braid into a tousled chignon is perfect for formal event.

Make your strands appear thicker with the mega-braid ponytail.

When you’re in a pinch for time, this twisted style with a topknot will have you party-ready in no time.

No need for a basic part when you can add a braid down the center of your style.

Slick hair back and keep braids neat into a bun for this bohemian style.

Upgrade a basic bun with this trio of braids in the back that makes this everyday look oh so edgy.