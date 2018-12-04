25 Holiday Braid Styles That Will Instantly Upgrade a Basic Look

Scroll To See More Images
We’ve eaten the turkey, scored all the discounts in stores and that means December is finally here. If you didn’t believe it before, one thing is for sure, It’s officially the holiday season. Say goodbye to weekends plopped on the couch with no agenda. This month just seems to be the busiest month of the year.
From gift-shopping to family gatherings and holiday soiree’s, you can almost guarantee to have special occasions and events popping up on your calendar left and right. And if there’s a place you have to be, you obviously have to look the part. Instead of hitting a blow-dry bar to perfect your tresses before heading to your special event, dare to try a new style you can recreate at home.
Since braids are sure to spice up any look, we rounded up holiday-appropriate looks you can recreate no matter your hair type, texture or length. From updos to tousled styles and everything in between, here are some fierce braids and braided styles you can rock with ease.
Hair scarves aren’t just for tying around your pony’s. Weave your favorite scarf into any braided style like this one.
i'm insecure about a lot of things & i find it very hard to be kind to myself sometimes. i compare myself to others. i'm hard on myself & pick myself apart way too much. BUT everyday i'm learning to see myself as Jesus sees me. i am seriously grateful for this platform that gives me the chance to be real with so many people & to remind you that you're not alone in your struggles or your doubts! so all this to say, i love you guys & i am grateful for you & you are very important to me! it's fun to be able to all grow together 😚🌿
Make two pigtail plaits grown-up by adding a beanie and curls.
Color dimension is sure to make your braids pop. Adding a temporary color like this one is adding a festive touch during the holiday season.
#modernsalon #hairstyle #instahair #kryginastudio #randco #haircolour #haircolor #hairdye #hairdo #braid #straighthair #longhair #style #straight #hairoftheday @modernsalon #transformationhair @hair.videos @american_salon #americansalon @hair.artistry @hairandmakeupbysteph @hair.tv @beyondtheponytail #beyondtheponytail @hairtutorials.daily @trendyhairtutorial #hairideas #braidideas #hairfashion #withoutfilters #hairstyle #braid #coolhair #lovemywork💖
Looking for something unique this season? You’ll look runway ready sporting this slick back pony and braid combo.
Braided styles like this one are a good option if you’re looking for a protective style this winter.
We love the hair rings on this center braid style.
Braids aren’t just for long strands. Sweep shoulder length strands to the side and curl the loose pieces for a whimsical, but effortless look.
This traditional French braid style is bringing back the 90’s with a modern twist.
A fishtail braid and bow combo is sure to catch eyes at a holiday soiree.
A no-fuss winter style, this myriad of braids will ensure your hair stays in tact throughout the night.
Add some glitz to any cornrow style to make it party-ready.
Varying braid sizes adds dimension to this super-chic milkmaid look.
This adorned peekaboo braid pairs perfectly with a leather jacket.
This Rapunzel-length pony is so fierce, you’ll feel like celeb yourself rocking this style.
Neon braids? Yes, please!
These face-framing mini braids make a bring your wash-and-go to a new level.
This braided style is all about the baby hairs.
Los pañuelos son la #tendencia de está #primavera #verano . Quedan divinos en todos los looks y siempre le dan un toque distinto, moderno, fresco y jovial a tus #outfits ¡Les dejo algunas ideas para que se animen a hacerse este fin de semana! . . . . . . Credit: foto 1 @viola_pyak #pañuelos #peinadoconpañuelo #lookoftheday #trendy #verano2019 #summer2019 #newlook #fashionhairstyle #fashion #lookgirl #hairstylistlife #hairstyle #lazos
Weave a ribbon through your favorite braided style and finish with a bow at the bottom. It doesn’t get more ladylike than that.
🌟THOSE NEW GLITTERS THOUGH🌟 . . . @unicornfestivalglitter #charlheaneydidmyhair #manchester #Ibiza #ibizahair #ibizaholiday #glitter #glitterhair #partyhair #braids #plaits #ibizabraids #blonde #waves #hairstylist #ibizahairstylist #summer #techno #rave #ravehair #house #housemusic #music #technomusic #dance #dancemusic #dancemusicculture #ibizanightclub #ibizagirls #ibizamusic #amnesia
Glitter parts are definitely holiday-appropriate.
This twisted braid into a tousled chignon is perfect for formal event.
Make your strands appear thicker with the mega-braid ponytail.
Which pic is your fav?!? 🎥ALSO, brand new Youtube video of 5 super SIMPLE Curly Hairstyles🌀 (link in bio)! #Ad I used @CremeofNature's Pure Honey Line, now available at select @Target stores! Go comment "🍯" on the video to show you're from IG❤️🤗!| ALSO, check my video description box for the link to the store locator and also the @Target link for the products I used☺️🤗
When you’re in a pinch for time, this twisted style with a topknot will have you party-ready in no time.
Happy Fri-YAY Beauties!! You guys know how much I love laying my edges 💁🏽♀️ I feel like tamed edges always complete the style for me. Today I used the @cremeofnature Perfect Edges in Black to style this center braid and to hold my edges in place. Creme of Nature is currently having a Hair Slayed, Edges Laid Selfie Contest. In order to enter, all you have to do is go to hairslayededgeslaid.com and upload a selfie showing us how you style your edges. The grand prize winner will win a trip to this year's Essence Fest! 😱 Not only that but you'll be able to bring two friends with you! 🙌🏽 So girl ahead girl, show us how creative you can get with your edges 💋 #chelliscurls #perfectlyslayed #cremeofnature #ad
No need for a basic part when you can add a braid down the center of your style.
SELF ESTEEM .🌱 First thing to do: Stop comparing yourself to others! It's a waste of time & you have no idea what their journey is all about. 🌱Be confident: you are powerful, brilliant & brave. You're not an accident, you were born for a reason. 🌱Stop being a victim and start forgiving yourself. Let it go, be gentle with your soul. 🌱Love the skin you're in. Respect your body, your time, your taste, wash away your troubles! 🌱Find something you love to do. And do it. Dance, sing, volunteer .. and don't be ashamed to love what you love! 🌱Don't you ever forget that you are enough. Happiness is inside you, you are complete. Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind & spirit. 🌱Accept the fact that YOU ARE NOT PERFECT, you're not! And you will never be, and that's just perfect. Wanna know why?! Cause you don't have to be perfect to be wonderful. 🌱 I assure you.. You motivate others 🌿 _____________________________\ #braidsinaction #sidebraids #bun #classichairstyle #hawaiihairstylist #hawaiihair #trança
Slick hair back and keep braids neat into a bun for this bohemian style.
Upgrade a basic bun with this trio of braids in the back that makes this everyday look oh so edgy.