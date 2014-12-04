7 Amazing Holiday Beauty Products That Give Back

As if you need a reason to invest in gorgeous makeup and skincare products, these awesome items all benefit really great causes. So, whether you’re shopping for actual gifts or you just want to spoil yourself this season, now you have seven excuses to indulge. From body butters to lipsticks to eye shadows and more, you can pretty much find every beauty product you need, and feel great about it at the same time. Get shopping!

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body is pure heaven, and the Norman Rockwell packaging is adorable. All products in Kiehl’s Annual Limited Edition Creme de Corps Holiday Collection will benefit Feeding America, which has a network of 200 member food banks that support 61,000 food assistance agencies around the country. ($38, Kiehls.com)



Every single cent of the selling price of MAC’s Viva Glam Rihanna lipstick and lip glass goes toward helping women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Seriously–how awesome is that? ($16, MACCosmetics.com)

A full 100% of the proceeds from the Laura Mercier Bonne Mine Palette go toward the The Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund, which raises awareness and funds research to help diagnose, treat and support women with ovarian cancer. The gorgeous palette was inspired by Laura’s work with celeb clients, who wanted a universal compact that would “wake-up” their skin and give them an instantly healthy glow. Perfect for post holiday parties! ($48, LauraMercier.com)

The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Collection gift set is made with organic Community Fair Trade argan oil from Morocco. And, The Body Shop is donating a portion from every holiday gift set sold this month (and last!) to War Child, an amazing organization that helps bring education to war-torn territories, including Darfur. ($45, TheBodyShop-USA.com)

To commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, Clinique committed to helping Happy Hearts Fund build its 100th School by the end of this year. Ten dollars from the sale of each limited edition Happy Heart Perfume Spray will go to the fund. The bottle features a chic new design with the same gorgeous scent–a blend of floral (water lily, rose, and geranium), blonde woods, and musk. ($38, Clinique.com)

A portion of the proceeds of the Laura Geller I-Care 5 Piece Eyeliner Kit will be donated to Cancer and Careers, which supports people trying to cope with, you guessed it–cancer and their careers. Perfect for glam holiday eyes, these waterproof, self-sharpening eyeliners come in five shades, with a smudgey tip to create a soft, smokey line. Bonus: infused with Cupuaçu Seed Butter and Sunflower Seed Oil, they’re great for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. ($25, LauraGeller.com)

LUSH Charity Pot Hand and Body Lotion has a new, light and floral scent, with a scrumptious base of cocoa butter. LUSH donates 100% of the price (minus the taxes) to small, grassroots organizations working in the areas of environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights. Feel good, do good. ($25.95, LushUSA.com)