17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

No debate here: Sometimes, the best things come in small packages. Come holiday season, whether we’re treating ourselves or trudging through a very long list of people to gift, ornaments that are more than meets the eye become incredibly helpful. They either have things we absolutely need, like lip balm and moisturizer, or contain small luxuries, like a designer lipstick or candle.

This year, we’re all about what some beauty brands have to offer. From limited-edition versions of best-sellers to brand new duos making their debut, here are the beauty product ornaments worth keeping your eye on.