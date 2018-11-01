StyleCaster
17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

No debate here: Sometimes, the best things come in small packages. Come holiday season, whether we’re treating ourselves or trudging through a very long list of people to gift, ornaments that are more than meets the eye become incredibly helpful. They either have things we absolutely need, like lip balm and moisturizer, or contain small luxuries, like a designer lipstick or candle.

This year, we’re all about what some beauty brands have to offer. From limited-edition versions of best-sellers to brand new duos making their debut, here are the beauty product ornaments worth keeping your eye on.

STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | philosophy snow angel ornament
Philosophy Snow Angel Ornament

Apparently, snow has a scent, and according to one of our favorite skin-care brands, it's to die for.

$8 at philosophy

Photo: philosophy.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Eve Lom On The Go Cleanse Ornament
Eve Lom on the Go Cleanse Ornament

The travel-sized goodies inside this elegant box are a shea-butter- and grapeseed-oil-infused gel cleanser and a rich rejuvenating mask to use after.

$20 at Space NK

Photo: Eve Lom.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Mini Ornament
Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara Mini Ornament

This top-selling mascara doesn't need an introduction. We guarantee at least one person on your list will appreciate this tiny slice of heaven.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Too Faced Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | L'Occitane Almond Ornament Set
L'Occitane Almond Ornament Set

Every year, this brand spares no expense for a wide-ranging holiday collection, including ornaments filled with sample sizes of their most popular scents.

$14 at Nordstrom

Photo: L'Occitane.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray & Lip Balm Ornament
Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray & Lip Balm Ornament

You can never have enough lip balm or the brand's most popular facial spritz on deck.

$12 at Ulta

Photo: Mario Badescu.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Ornament
Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Ornament

Available in red or nude, this mini pack includes one of two universally flattering lip shades in matte and liquid form.

$38 at Sephora

Photo: Giorgio Armani Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament Duo
Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament Duo

We absolutely stan for this fragrance brand and are ecstatic that this holiday duo includes a fan-favorite scent (Wood Sage & Sea Salt).

$35 at Nordstrom

Photo: Jo Malone London.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Tatcha Limited Edition Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Ornament
Tatcha Limited Edition Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Ornament

Dewy skin goals are instantly achieved with this ultra-fine mist that can be used before and/or after makeup application.

$20 at Sephora

Photo: Tatcha.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini Ornament
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini Ornament

Prevent makeup meltdowns with the very colorful limited edition of the brand's best-selling setting spray.

$15 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Nest Fragrances Holiday Scented Candle Ornament
Nest Fragrances Holiday Scented Candle Ornament

It's lit! Who can resist a candle that somehow squeezes in notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber?

$16 at Sephora

Photo: Nest Fragrances.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara Mini Stocking Stuffer
Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara Mini Stocking Stuffer

Jet black. Long wear. Smudge-free. What else do you need in a travel-friendly mascara?

$13 at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament

Prepare to fall in love with the intoxicating scent of this deluxe bath bomb, the ultimate accessory for your next self-care sesh.

$10 at Sephora

Photo: Sol de Janeiro.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Fenty Beauty Two Lil Mattemoiselles
Fenty Beauty Two Lil Mattemoiselles

Two Rihanna-approved lipsticks for the price of one is never a bad idea.

$19 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Laura Geller Nude Kisses Lip Hugging Lip Gloss Duo Ornament
Laura Geller Nude Kisses Lip Hugging Lip Gloss Duo Ornament

Beach Bum and Peach Please are the high-shine, non-sticky glosses offered in this holiday-themed two-fer.

$13 at Laura Geller

Photo: Laura Geller.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 |
NYX Cosmetics Makeup Sweet Chateau Lip Lingerie

Slip your pout into any of these three limited edition shades of the affordable brand's Lip Lingerie line.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: NYX Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 | Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament
Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament

That friend who's constantly traveling will be forever thankful for this fun-sized hair moisturizer.

$15 at Moroccanoil

Photo: Moroccanoil.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Product Holiday Ornaments for 2018 |
Clinique Beauty Bauble

The only thing better than a new tube of mascara is a mascara paired with a makeup remover.

$9.50 at Clinique

Photo: Clinique.

