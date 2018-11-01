17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

No debate here: Sometimes, the best things come in small packages. Come holiday season, whether we’re treating ourselves or trudging through a very long list of people to gift, ornaments that are more than meets the eye become incredibly helpful. They either have things we absolutely need, like lip balm and moisturizer, or contain small luxuries, like a designer lipstick or candle.
This year, we’re all about what some beauty brands have to offer. From limited-edition versions of best-sellers to brand new duos making their debut, here are the beauty product ornaments worth keeping your eye on.
Philosophy Snow Angel Ornament
Apparently, snow has a scent, and according to one of our favorite skin-care brands, it's to die for.
$8 at philosophy
Photo:
philosophy.
Eve Lom on the Go Cleanse Ornament
The travel-sized goodies inside this elegant box are a shea-butter- and grapeseed-oil-infused gel cleanser and a rich rejuvenating mask to use after.
$20 at Space NK
Photo:
Eve Lom.
Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara Mini Ornament
This top-selling mascara doesn't need an introduction. We guarantee at least one person on your list will appreciate this tiny slice of heaven.
$12 at Sephora
Photo:
Too Faced Cosmetics.
L'Occitane Almond Ornament Set
Every year, this brand spares no expense for a wide-ranging holiday collection, including ornaments filled with sample sizes of their most popular scents.
$14 at Nordstrom
Photo:
L'Occitane.
Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray & Lip Balm Ornament
You can never have enough lip balm or the brand's most popular facial spritz on deck.
$12 at Ulta
Photo:
Mario Badescu.
Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Ornament
Available in red or nude, this mini pack includes one of two universally flattering lip shades in matte and liquid form.
$38 at Sephora
Photo:
Giorgio Armani Beauty.
Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament Duo
We absolutely stan for this fragrance brand and are ecstatic that this holiday duo includes a fan-favorite scent (Wood Sage & Sea Salt).
$35 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Jo Malone London.
Tatcha Limited Edition Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Ornament
Dewy skin goals are instantly achieved with this ultra-fine mist that can be used before and/or after makeup application.
$20 at Sephora
Photo:
Tatcha.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini Ornament
Prevent makeup meltdowns with the very colorful limited edition of the brand's best-selling setting spray.
$15 at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay.
Nest Fragrances Holiday Scented Candle Ornament
It's lit! Who can resist a candle that somehow squeezes in notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber?
$16 at Sephora
Photo:
Nest Fragrances.
Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara Mini Stocking Stuffer
Jet black. Long wear. Smudge-free. What else do you need in a travel-friendly mascara?
$13 at Benefit Cosmetics
Photo:
Benefit Cosmetics.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament
Prepare to fall in love with the intoxicating scent of this deluxe bath bomb, the ultimate accessory for your next self-care sesh.
$10 at Sephora
Photo:
Sol de Janeiro.
Fenty Beauty Two Lil Mattemoiselles
Two Rihanna-approved lipsticks for the price of one is never a bad idea.
$19 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty.
Laura Geller Nude Kisses Lip Hugging Lip Gloss Duo Ornament
Beach Bum and Peach Please are the high-shine, non-sticky glosses offered in this holiday-themed two-fer.
$13 at Laura Geller
Photo:
Laura Geller.
NYX Cosmetics Makeup Sweet Chateau Lip Lingerie
Slip your pout into any of these three limited edition shades of the affordable brand's Lip Lingerie line.
$6.99 at Target
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics.
Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament
That friend who's constantly traveling will be forever thankful for this fun-sized hair moisturizer.
$15 at Moroccanoil
Photo:
Moroccanoil.
Clinique Beauty Bauble
The only thing better than a new tube of mascara is a mascara paired with a makeup remover.
$9.50 at Clinique
Photo:
Clinique.