Pucker Up! Kissable Beauty Looks for Every Holiday Party

Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s, the months of November and December are jam-packed with social gatherings and holiday parties, so we’re constantly on the hunt for easy-yet-glamorous beauty looks that will help us stand out throughout the busy holiday social calendar. While a gorgeous smokey eye is still a classic when it comes to party makeup, this season is all about the lips.
If you’re thinking a classic red lipstick is the only answer to your ’tis-the-season lip qualms, think again! A gorgeous, glossy red will always be a glamour go-to, but this year, it’s time to step outside the box. Fall in love with wines, lavenders and even orange lip shades for the winter months (gasp!) and you’ll soon realize that there’s a drool-worthy lip color for every day of the week.
We teamed up with the fabulous makeup artist Samantha Trinh and hair aficionado Johnny Haeger to create six colorful, kissable looks to inspire your holiday party makeup this season. Now you have no reason to stay in – you look too good!
Credits:
Photographer: Marley Kate, marleykate.com
Stylist: Sofia Karvela, sofiakarvela.com
Model: Alexandra P, Wilhelmina
Makeup Artist: Samantha Trinh, Kate Ryan
Hair Stylist: Johnny Haeger, Bumble and bumble
Producer: Sam Lim
“Pucker Up” is brought to by Vaseline. For more information on our relationship click here: cmp.ly/3
Yes, side ponytails and purple lips are back! To make sure that your holiday party pony doesn’t look too ‘80s, make sure to keep the texture of your hair loose (no tight, crunchy curls!).
(Leila Shams Hand Embellished Sequin Dress, leilashams.com; Monica Sordo Cleopatra Cuff, $750, anthemwares.com; Paige Novick Gold Black Stingray Natalie Cuff, $380, lyst.com; Noir CZ Flames Ring, $140, noirjewelry.com; Agent Provocateur Disguise Me Sunglasses, $553, agentprovocateur.com)
If you're bold enough to try an on-trend purple lip, try a matte, opaque lip color (no sheers!). “You don’t want to look like you’re going too goth-y – the key is to finding a color that will look almost like Manic Panic for the lips," says makeup artist Samantha Trinh. We used Smashbox's Fuschia Flash Be Legendary Lipstick (with purple glitter on top for fun).
For a “vampy” lip — a trend we've seen on the runways and the red carpet — Trinh recommends powdering your lips with a translucent powder first to make sure there are no oils. Apply the lipstick, and then go over it with a liner to seal the lip color in place. She used a combination of Revlon's Grape Colorburst Lipstick and OCC's Lip Tar in Tarred to create this lip color.
(Cache dress, cache.com; Benoit Missolin Lips Headband, $165, anthemwares.com; Gold star ring by Bar III, shopstyle.com; Olivier Cuff by Auden Jewelry, $478, audendesign.com)
If you want to try a sleek, high ponytail for your holiday look, spray hairspray on your brush before brushing your hair straight back. Bonus tip: Always keep your head turned upside down as you brush, and secure the elastic in this position too!
To create a fun side-swept hairstyle like this one, we actually created a French braid on one side of her head, pulling her hair back and pinning at the nape of the neck. If you don't know how to French braid, you can twist your hair back and to the side, and pin underneath, leaving the rest of your hair out on your other shoulder.
(Pink feather vest available at Patricia Field in NYC, patriciafield.com; Adia Kibur Transformer Necklace, $180, lifemix.net; Mawi Double Glittler Clutch, farfetch.com; Cuff by Lulu Frost, lulufrost.com)
There are no rules to wearing a fun color like orange, but Trinh recommends trying the color (or corals and bright neons) if you have olive tones in your skin. If you are going to try a color like orange, stick with a matte, opaque shade – don’t try something sheer or too glossy. On our model Alexandra, we used Lime Crime Lipstick in My Beautiful Rocket.
When trying for tousled curls at home, take a 1 ¼-inch iron and spray each section with hairspray before you start, so the curls won’t fall out. Don’t forget to leave the ends out of your curling iron to get that touchable, loose wave.
A classic red lip is the perfect shade for any holiday party, whether you go for a glossy or matte finish. If you go the glossy route, be cognizant of what you’re eating and drinking, and have your lip color on hand for touch ups. Samantha used Dior Addict's Ultra Gloss in Flash 856 to get this look.
Top off your glossy red lip with a sleek top knot. Begin by brushing your hair up into a ponytail, then twist it around the base of the ponytail to complete your holiday look.
When it comes to a strong, statement lip, the most important thing is the prep – something you should keep in mind with all of these lip colors, says Trinh. Make sure your lips are “clean, scrubbed and dry.” Samantha used MAC Cosmetics' Satin Lipstick in Cyber for this look followed by Chanel liner in 54 (Amarante) to perfect it.
Sleek, deep, side parts are a great way to dress up your holiday hairstyles, and our hairstylist, Johnny Haeger, let us in on a trick that makes them easier to do yourself. Choose where you want to place the part on your head, and then, leave a little section out in the front, and pull the rest of your hair back into a ponytail. Then, pull your sleek side section taut and back into a separate ponytail, joining the two – this way you aren’t struggling to make it perfect on the first go.
