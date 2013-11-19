Pucker Up! Kissable Beauty Looks for Every Holiday Party

Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s, the months of November and December are jam-packed with social gatherings and holiday parties, so we’re constantly on the hunt for easy-yet-glamorous beauty looks that will help us stand out throughout the busy holiday social calendar. While a gorgeous smokey eye is still a classic when it comes to party makeup, this season is all about the lips.

If you’re thinking a classic red lipstick is the only answer to your ’tis-the-season lip qualms, think again! A gorgeous, glossy red will always be a glamour go-to, but this year, it’s time to step outside the box. Fall in love with wines, lavenders and even orange lip shades for the winter months (gasp!) and you’ll soon realize that there’s a drool-worthy lip color for every day of the week.

We teamed up with the fabulous makeup artist Samantha Trinh and hair aficionado Johnny Haeger to create six colorful, kissable looks to inspire your holiday party makeup this season. Now you have no reason to stay in – you look too good!

