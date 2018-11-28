Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts at Every Price Point

It doesn’t matter how many holiday beauty gifts a budget-friendly shopper peruses, in the end, the price has to be right without compromising the quality of the present. Yes, you want a makeup set that won’t gather dust on someone’s vanity, but you also don’t want to blow half of your hard-earned paycheck to get it. And even if you’re game for going all in on something that’s above the $100 mark, you want to know that it’s a worthy investment.

If there’s one area where maintaining that delicate balance is relatively easy, it’s undoubtedly beauty. Every year without fail, brands roll out a pretty hefty amount of holiday-specific products and/or sets that cover the gamut of prices; whether it’s a travel-size ornament, super-sized makeup vault valued in the hundreds or limited-edition version of a pricier product.

In 2018, the range is as expansive as ever, with hair, skin and makeup essentials prettily packaged and ready for the taking. And while we tend to emphasize the importance of affordable finds, there are just as many out there ready to ball out for one or multiple people on their holiday list. With that being said, we’ve carefully picked out the best of the best for both the budget-minded and splurgers.

From a travel-size skin-care set to a limited-edition makeup vault and triple-digit cult-favorite essence, there’s quite literally something for everyone. And if you’re still feeling empty-handed by the end, there’s a slew of affordable ornaments and beautiful luxe options worth checking out too.