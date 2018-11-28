StyleCaster
Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts at Every Price Point

Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts at Every Price Point

Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts at Every Price Point
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

It doesn’t matter how many holiday beauty gifts a budget-friendly shopper peruses, in the end, the price has to be right without compromising the quality of the present. Yes, you want a makeup set that won’t gather dust on someone’s vanity, but you also don’t want to blow half of your hard-earned paycheck to get it. And even if you’re game for going all in on something that’s above the $100 mark, you want to know that it’s a worthy investment.

If there’s one area where maintaining that delicate balance is relatively easy, it’s undoubtedly beauty. Every year without fail, brands roll out a pretty hefty amount of holiday-specific products and/or sets that cover the gamut of prices; whether it’s a travel-size ornament, super-sized makeup vault valued in the hundreds or limited-edition version of a pricier product.

In 2018, the range is as expansive as ever, with hair, skin and makeup essentials prettily packaged and ready for the taking. And while we tend to emphasize the importance of affordable finds, there are just as many out there ready to ball out for one or multiple people on their holiday list. With that being said, we’ve carefully picked out the best of the best for both the budget-minded and splurgers.

From a travel-size skin-care set to a limited-edition makeup vault and triple-digit cult-favorite essence, there’s quite literally something for everyone. And if you’re still feeling empty-handed by the end, there’s a slew of affordable ornaments and beautiful luxe options worth checking out too.

1 of 26
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Kopari Beauty Flawless Face Kit
$50 & Under: Kopari Beauty Flawless Face Kit

For the coconut oil fanatics, this travel-size kit includes a cleansing oil, toner, face cream and lip balm so your skin can stay glowy on the go.

$32 at Ulta

Photo: Kopari Beauty.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush
$50 & Under: Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush

Suitable for all textures and lengths, this small but mighty hot tool promises to smooth your hair in just a few strokes.

$35 at Amika

Photo: amika.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Dr. Jart+ Mask Heroes Face Savers
$50 & Under: Dr. Jart+ Mask Heroes Face Savers

If you've been dying to try this brand's famous rubber masks, now's your chance to do it twice, along with four other best-sellers.

$36 at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Drybar Full Size Faves
$50 & Under: Drybar Full-Size Faves

A limited-edition set that includes bestselling products the Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray and Detox Dry Shampoo.

$39.20 at Drybar

Photo: Drybar.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | beautyblender Blender's Delight
$50 & Under: Beautyblender Blender's Delight

An all-in-one package that includes two blenders, two solid cleansing soaps and a blender defender to keep your sponge germ-free in between uses.

$40 at Ulta

Photo: beautyblender.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit
$50 & Under: Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit

Teigen's most recent collab with the makeup brand includes this set of four never-before-seen products for a full face slay.

$44 at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask
$50 & Under: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask

The newest from Glow Recipe is a creamy but breathable formula made up of 74 percent avocado (as well as manuka honey, chemical acids and kaolin clay) to deeply hydrate the skin as you sleep.

$45 at Glow Recipe

Photo: Glow Recipe.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | DevaCurl Curly Care Kit
$50 & Under: DevaCurl Curly Care Kit

The ultimate regimen for those with curly strands includes No-Poo Original, On Condition Original, Melt into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask, Set It Free Moisture Lock Finishing Spray and Styling Cream Touchable Curl Definer.

$48 at DevaCurl

Photo: DevaCurl.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette
$50 & Under: Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette

Spice up your life and the holiday season with this gorgeous set of 18 warm-toned shades with both metallic and matte finishes.

$49 at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Kristin Ess Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron
$50 – $100: Kristin Ess Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron

The coolest hot tool in Ess's new collection is a wand that can be used at a 180-degree angle or folded down to 90 degrees for less stress on your arms.

$60 at Target

Photo: Kristin Ess.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette
$50 – $100: Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette

19 brand spankin' new shades, from iridescent to matte, all inspired by the four elements of the zodiac: air, water, earth and fire.

$52 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Oribe Dry Styling Collection
$50 – $100: Oribe Dry Styling Collection

With a full- and travel-size version of the texturizing spray, as well as the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, you're set with the standout tools needed for dry styling well into the New Year.

$74 at Blue Mercury

Photo: Oribe.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Fresh The Great Escape Face Mask Set
$50 – $100: Fresh The Great Escape Face Mask Set

Mask-aholics unite and prepare to fall in love with this set of four skin-saving formulas: the Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask, Rose Face Mask, Sugar Face Polish and Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask.

$75 at Fresh 

Photo: Fresh.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Le Labo Discovery Set
$50 – $100: Le Labo Discovery Set

Sample a handful of the brand's most-loved scents for a very small fraction of their regular price.

$85 at Nordstrom

Photo: Le Labo.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Cleansing by Clinique
$50 – $100: Cleansing by Clinique

In this limited-edition travel container, you'll find a sonic cleansing tool and facial soap to match.

$89.50 at Clinique

Photo: Clinique.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Tom Ford Bold Boys Lipstick Set
$50 – $100: Tom Ford Bold Boys Lipstick Set

Clutch-size lippies from the designer's ultra-popular 100+-piece lipstick collection. Shades included here are Federico, Armie and Jordan

$98 at Nordstrom

Photo: Tom Ford.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection
$50 – $100: Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection

If you're already familiar with this brand's best-selling scents, then you can bet these decor accents smell just as irresistible. Scents included are Grapefruit, Green Tomato Leaf, Sweet Almond & Macaroon, Frosted Cherry & Clove, and Peony & Blush Suede.

$100 at Sephora

Photo: Jo Malone London.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Urban Decay Naked Cherry Vault
$100 & Over: Urban Decay Naked Cherry Vault

Three vice lipsticks, two 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils and one Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette can be found in this pretty pink bundle.

$100 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum for Her Gift Set
$100 & Over: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum for Her Gift Set

The holidays are a perfect time to re-up on fragrance, and this particular scent was a top seller in 2018. You'll love the rangoon creeper, jasmine bud and tuberose notes in this perfume and body lotion.

$100 at Sephora

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Slip Beauty Sleep Collection
$100 & Over: Slip Beauty Sleep Collection

If you or someone on your shopping list have been pondering an investment in silk for your bed—the time has come! This cost-efficient set includes a mask and pillowcase.

$119 at Nordstrom

Photo: Slip.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Pat McGrath Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal
$100 & Over: Pat McGrath Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette — Subliminal

You haven't seen color pay off until you've swiped any of the legendary makeup artist's shadows onto your skin, including these jewel tones.

$125 at Sephora

 

Photo: Pat McGrath.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Fenty Beauty Match Stix by the Dozen
$100 & Over: Fenty Beauty Match Stix by the Dozen

Included in this collection are five mini shades you've probably seen before and seven others that are new to the lineup.

$129 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Briogeo Crystal Powers Hair Repair Vault
$100 & Over: Briogeo Crystal Powers Hair Repair Vault

Meditate on this: a limited-edition set of the brand's now-cult-favorite Don't Despair, Repair! collection (shampoo, deep conditioning mask, leave-in mask and hair cap system) and a bona fide rose quartz comb to match.

$148 at Sephora

Photo: Briogeo.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Velour Lashes Lash Vanity
$100 & Over: Velour Lashes Lash Vanity

This online-only lash collection comes inside a luxe box and includes 10 best-selling looks from the top-selling brand.

$270 at Sephora

Photo: Velour Lashes.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Karan Singh Limited Edition
$100 & Over: SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Karan Singh Limited Edition

This iconic essence, beloved by celebs and beauty experts alike, just got an artsy upgrade for the holiday season, and we are obsessed.

$229 at SK-II

Photo: SK-II.
STYLECASTER | The Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for Every Price Point | Little Miss Miracle Limited-Edition Crème de la Mer
$100 & Over: Little Miss Miracle Limited-Edition Crème de la Mer

It's every beauty fanatic's dream to try this luxurious cream at least once, so you might as well grab a limited-edition one that looks as beautiful as it feels.

Photo: La Mer.

