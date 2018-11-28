Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts at Every Price Point

It doesn’t matter how many holiday beauty gifts a budget-friendly shopper peruses, in the end, the price has to be right without compromising the quality of the present. Yes, you want a makeup set that won’t gather dust on someone’s vanity, but you also don’t want to blow half of your hard-earned paycheck to get it. And even if you’re game for going all in on something that’s above the $100 mark, you want to know that it’s a worthy investment.
If there’s one area where maintaining that delicate balance is relatively easy, it’s undoubtedly beauty. Every year without fail, brands roll out a pretty hefty amount of holiday-specific products and/or sets that cover the gamut of prices; whether it’s a travel-size ornament, super-sized makeup vault valued in the hundreds or limited-edition version of a pricier product.
In 2018, the range is as expansive as ever, with hair, skin and makeup essentials prettily packaged and ready for the taking. And while we tend to emphasize the importance of affordable finds, there are just as many out there ready to ball out for one or multiple people on their holiday list. With that being said, we’ve carefully picked out the best of the best for both the budget-minded and splurgers.
From a travel-size skin-care set to a limited-edition makeup vault and triple-digit cult-favorite essence, there’s quite literally something for everyone. And if you’re still feeling empty-handed by the end, there’s a slew of affordable ornaments and beautiful luxe options worth checking out too.
$50 & Under: Kopari Beauty Flawless Face Kit
For the coconut oil fanatics, this travel-size kit includes a cleansing oil, toner, face cream and lip balm so your skin can stay glowy on the go.
$32 at Ulta
Photo:
Kopari Beauty.
$50 & Under: Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush
Suitable for all textures and lengths, this small but mighty hot tool promises to smooth your hair in just a few strokes.
$35 at Amika
Photo:
amika.
$50 & Under: Dr. Jart+ Mask Heroes Face Savers
If you've been dying to try this brand's famous rubber masks, now's your chance to do it twice, along with four other best-sellers.
$36 at Sephora
Photo:
Dr. Jart+.
$50 & Under: Drybar Full-Size Faves
A limited-edition set that includes bestselling products the Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray and Detox Dry Shampoo.
$39.20 at Drybar
Photo:
Drybar.
$50 & Under: Beautyblender Blender's Delight
An all-in-one package that includes two blenders, two solid cleansing soaps and a blender defender to keep your sponge germ-free in between uses.
$40 at Ulta
Photo:
beautyblender.
$50 & Under: Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit
Teigen's most recent collab with the makeup brand includes this set of four never-before-seen products for a full face slay.
$44 at Becca Cosmetics
Photo:
Becca Cosmetics.
$50 & Under: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask
The newest from Glow Recipe is a creamy but breathable formula made up of 74 percent avocado (as well as manuka honey, chemical acids and kaolin clay) to deeply hydrate the skin as you sleep.
$45 at Glow Recipe
Photo:
Glow Recipe.
$50 & Under: DevaCurl Curly Care Kit
The ultimate regimen for those with curly strands includes No-Poo Original, On Condition Original, Melt into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask, Set It Free Moisture Lock Finishing Spray and Styling Cream Touchable Curl Definer.
$48 at DevaCurl
Photo:
DevaCurl.
$50 & Under: Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Spice up your life and the holiday season with this gorgeous set of 18 warm-toned shades with both metallic and matte finishes.
$49 at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced.
$50 – $100: Kristin Ess Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron
The coolest hot tool in Ess's new collection is a wand that can be used at a 180-degree angle or folded down to 90 degrees for less stress on your arms.
$60 at Target
Photo:
Kristin Ess.
$50 – $100: Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette
19 brand spankin' new shades, from iridescent to matte, all inspired by the four elements of the zodiac: air, water, earth and fire.
$52 at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay.
$50 – $100: Oribe Dry Styling Collection
With a full- and travel-size version of the texturizing spray, as well as the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, you're set with the standout tools needed for dry styling well into the New Year.
$74 at Blue Mercury
Photo:
Oribe.
$50 – $100: Fresh The Great Escape Face Mask Set
Mask-aholics unite and prepare to fall in love with this set of four skin-saving formulas: the Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask, Rose Face Mask, Sugar Face Polish and Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask.
$75 at Fresh
Photo:
Fresh.
$50 – $100: Le Labo Discovery Set
Sample a handful of the brand's most-loved scents for a very small fraction of their regular price.
$85 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Le Labo.
$50 – $100: Cleansing by Clinique
In this limited-edition travel container, you'll find a sonic cleansing tool and facial soap to match.
$89.50 at Clinique
Photo:
Clinique.
$50 – $100: Tom Ford Bold Boys Lipstick Set
Clutch-size lippies from the designer's ultra-popular 100+-piece lipstick collection. Shades included here are Federico, Armie and Jordan
$98 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Tom Ford.
$50 – $100: Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection
If you're already familiar with this brand's best-selling scents, then you can bet these decor accents smell just as irresistible. Scents included are Grapefruit, Green Tomato Leaf, Sweet Almond & Macaroon, Frosted Cherry & Clove, and Peony & Blush Suede.
$100 at Sephora
Photo:
Jo Malone London.
$100 & Over: Urban Decay Naked Cherry Vault
Three vice lipsticks, two 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils and one Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette can be found in this pretty pink bundle.
$100 at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay.
$100 & Over: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum for Her Gift Set
The holidays are a perfect time to re-up on fragrance, and this particular scent was a top seller in 2018. You'll love the rangoon creeper, jasmine bud and tuberose notes in this perfume and body lotion.
$100 at Sephora
Photo:
Gucci.
$100 & Over: Slip Beauty Sleep Collection
If you or someone on your shopping list have been pondering an investment in silk for your bed—the time has come! This cost-efficient set includes a mask and pillowcase.
$119 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Slip.
$100 & Over: Pat McGrath Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette — Subliminal
You haven't seen color pay off until you've swiped any of the legendary makeup artist's shadows onto your skin, including these jewel tones.
$125 at Sephora
Photo:
Pat McGrath.
$100 & Over: Fenty Beauty Match Stix by the Dozen
Included in this collection are five mini shades you've probably seen before and seven others that are new to the lineup.
$129 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty.
$100 & Over: Briogeo Crystal Powers Hair Repair Vault
Meditate on this: a limited-edition set of the brand's now-cult-favorite Don't Despair, Repair! collection (shampoo, deep conditioning mask, leave-in mask and hair cap system) and a bona fide rose quartz comb to match.
$148 at Sephora
Photo:
Briogeo.
$100 & Over: Velour Lashes Lash Vanity
This online-only lash collection comes inside a luxe box and includes 10 best-selling looks from the top-selling brand.
$270 at Sephora
Photo:
Velour Lashes.
$100 & Over: SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Karan Singh Limited Edition
This iconic essence, beloved by celebs and beauty experts alike, just got an artsy upgrade for the holiday season, and we are obsessed.
$229 at SK-II
Photo:
SK-II.
$100 & Over: Little Miss Miracle Limited-Edition Crème de la Mer
It's every beauty fanatic's dream to try this luxurious cream at least once, so you might as well grab a limited-edition one that looks as beautiful as it feels.
Photo:
La Mer.