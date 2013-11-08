10 Under $10: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

The holiday season is a joyous and magical time of year, filled with twinkling lights, delicious food and warm memories. Because of all these special moments surrounding the holidays, it is easy to forget how stressful holiday shopping can be. Buying presents for your loved ones can quickly go from being fun and exciting, to daunting and expensive.
To help make your holiday shopping a little less overwhelming and a little more wallet friendly, we have put together a gift guide that will make buying presents for your beauty loving friends and family a bit easier. Check out the slideshow above to find 10 festive, yet affordable gifts that any girl would love to unwrap.
Looking for the perfect gift under $10? We found 10!
Soft, kissable lips are crucial to have during the holiday season because you never know when you might find yourself standing under the mistletoe with that special someone. EOS's holiday lip balm set is the perfect way to make sure your pout, or your loved one's, are mistletoe ready all season long.
EOS Holiday Lip Balm 3 Piece Set, $8, ulta.com
Ulta created this mini 4-piece travel brush set, perfect for your friend on the go. The set includes all the essential brushes necessary to create or touch-up any makeup look with ease.
Ulta Holiday 4 Piece Brush Set, $5, ulta.com
Dry, rough winter skin is inevitable, so giving the gift of moisture will always be appreciated. Nivea's Smooth Skin on the go gift set contains all the essential items you need to keep your lips and skin nourished throughout the harsh months of winter.
Nivea Smooth Skin On The Go 5 Piece Gift Set, $8, ulta.com
The mini liquid eye liner set from ULTA makes for a great stocking stuffer. The set comes with 5 liquid eyeliners, including classic black and 4 other vibrant colors.
Ulta Mini Liquid Eye Liner Set, $10, ulta.com
Batiste's dry shampoo has been a beauty favorite for years, so when we saw they created a 3 pack of mini dry shampoos, we squealed and immediately added it to our holiday wish list. The pack includes 3 mini dry shampoos in limited edition scents, perfect to throw in your handbag to keep your hair looking fresh and voluminous all day and night.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Wild Trio Pack, $10, ulta.com
Why don't you decorate your tree with Philosophy this Christmas? The award winning, all-in-one cleanser has been packaged in an adorable holiday ornament making it everyone's favorite holiday decoration this year. Plus, the gift of great skin is definitely the gift that keeps on giving.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Ornament, $10, ulta.com
Everyone deserves to be pampered after the crazy, hectic holiday season, but usually we can't afford to treat ourselves to a spa day after spending our hard earned dollars on our loved ones. We think we found the solution to this problem. Introducing the Hoof Luxury Pedicure Pail, the at home pedicure kit that you can treat yourself or others to for only $10!
Hoof Mistle Toes Luxury Pedicure Pail, $10, ulta.com
It's all about the shimmer and the shine in Nicole by OPI's "Tis the Season to be Mini" nail polish set. This gift set includes 4 mini nail polishes in bright, eyepopping shades that will add a touch of holiday spirit to any outfit.
Nicole by OPI Tis the Season To Be Mini Nail Lacquer Set, $10, ulta.com
The Kardashian Beauty Touch Tones Eyeshadow Palette is quite the steal. It consists of 8 gorgeous, longlasting shadows that can take you from day to night and each shade in the palette coordinates to create endless eyeshadow combinations. This is a makeup must for the upcoming holiday season.
Kardashian Beauty Touch Tones Gradient Eyeshadow, $10, ulta.com
This 3-piece lip gloss set by Holiday Gems is cute, fun, and festive, perfect for any of your beauty loving friends. With a price tag of only $5 too, you really can't beat it.
Holiday Gems Holly Berry 3 Piece Lip Gloss, $5, ulta.com