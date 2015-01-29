Beauty Buzz: H&M Is Re-vamping And Upgrading Its Beauty Offerings

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Soon you’ll be able to really shop at just one place because H&M just announced it’s going to re-vamp and upgrade its beauty line, offering high quality products and new, broad concepts. [Racked.com]

2. Both Chanel and Giambattista Valli runways have made it clear that it’s time to ditch the sunnies and don a veil for some mysterious rock and roll glamour. [Style.com]

3. Your hands are most likely run ragged right about now, but here’s how to nix those pesky hangnails. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Sometimes dry skin is so pervasive, you’ve just got to deal until your uber-moisturizer kicks in. Here’s how to do your makeup over dry skin in the meanwhile. [Daily Makeover]

5. Here’s a new facial trend that you should stay far, far away from. [Refinery29]