H&M Introduces New Line of Organic Skincare Products

As if we really needed one more reason to love H&M, the brand has just announced their introduction of a new line of natural and organic skincare products. The same store that continues to bring us quality fashion at affordable prices will now offer quality everyday skincare products at incredibly low prices think price tags ranging from $4.95 to $7.95.

The everyday essentials line will include shower gel, body scrub, body lotion, hand cream, and lip balm — all of which are made from ingredients like organic apple juice, apricot seeds, sunflower oil, and almond oil. Ecocert, one of the largest organic certifications in the world, has approved each of the products in the line. Plus, the skincare goods will be available for purchase in delicious flavors like raspberry, melon, and lavender mint.

H&M’s foray into organic skincare comes at a time when sustainable and environmentally-friendly products are becoming more and more relevant. In fact, H&M has made a commitment to increase the use of organic cotton by 50 percent each year until 2013. This is not the first time the company has worked with sustainability. They’ve been using organic cotton for a few seasons now, and are gearing up to debut the Garden Collection for Spring 2010 a gorgeous and highly covetable collection of dresses and blouses made from completely organic and sustainable materials. The skincare line will be available in store at the beginning of March, and we cant wait to try it out!

