A Brief History of Perfume, from Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian

We all love a good fragrance – most everyone has their signature scent (or 5 signature scents) and your outfit is never complete without that final spritz before you walk out the door. But, do you really know anything about the fragrance industry? Or how the specific ingredients for your said signature scent came to be chosen for your scent? We had a chance to sit down with the nose behind the brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Francis himself, who not only has a namesake line but has also created such scents like Narciso Rodriguez For Her (and For Him), Elie Saab’s Le Parfum, Carven’s Le Parfum and many, many more.

While Francis taught us a ton about fragrance over the years – and made us fall in love with his latest limited edition candle scent for the luxe lovers, Aqua Universalis, and his holiday candle set launching just in time for the holiday season – here are 5 of the most interesting tidbits to take away.

1. The word “perfume” comes from the Latin words “per fumum” which literally means “through smoke.”

2. In Ancient Egypt, fragrances were used for humans to talk to the gods. The “art of perfumery” belonged to just the priests, and the gods, the royal family and aristocracy had access to it.

3. The first alcohol formed fragrance was created in 1371, for the Queen of Hungary. Created by a priest for Queen Elisabeth of Hungary, the fragrance was rumored to be what kept the queen looking so young throughout her lifetime.

4. Marie Antoinette was famous for her love of flowers, and her favorite fragrance was a 100% natural scent made of notes of rose, orange blossom and jasmine to name of a few.

5. Modern fragrances were really developed during the 19th century, when chemists used molecules to create new scents. Chanel No5 for instance was made from Aldehyde C12 Lauric, in 1903.

Image via Aprott/Getty Images