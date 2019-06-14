I’m Surprised By How Much I Like HipDot’s SpongeBob Palette

In honor of SpongeBob Squarepants‘ 20th anniversary (wow, I feel old), your new favorite makeup brand HipDot is coming out with SpongeBob-inspired collection, which includes an ultra-cute eyeshadow palette. Before you dismiss the products as just another kitschy collaboration, take a look at the color story in the palette. Bright blues, yellows and reds go perfectly with more neutral creams and peach shades—in both shimmer and matte finishes.

Samantha Lim, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of HipDot Studios, exclusively told StyleCaster why this collection made sense for the brand. “SpongeBob is a millennial icon. He’s wide-eyed, imperfect, and he’s often challenged with seemingly insurmountable feats,” she said. “But then without fail, he learns to overcome these tasks and end up a better version of himself. Isn’t that all we are trying to do with our lives? We could use more influencers like SpongeBob in my opinion. And his influence doesn’t stop there. SpongeBob lives in a playful world that is flush with color and creativity. This collection is about more than just makeup; it is about having fun with expression and story, and pushing that through the lens of beauty. It’s a tool to create moments that are memorable and special, and that’s what beauty truly means to us.”

You already know HipDot has stellar formulas and ultra-pigmented shades with cheeky names. This collection is no different. I can’t wait to try shimmery lavender in Meow Meow…Meow and sparkly gold in, you guessed it, Golden Pineapple.

The HipDot x SpongeBob collection will include the vegan and cruelty-free eyeshadow palette, as well as a blush/bronzer, lip gloss and sheet masks. Yup, the brand is getting into skincare for the first time. We can’t wait to get our hands on an Insta-friendly SpongeBob mask.

The collection launches July 17 on the HipDot Cosmetics website and we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

