HipDot’s Reese’s Collection Features Actually Cool Makeup Shades That Smell Like Chocolate

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Hershey Park was the place to be. A rollercoaster that gives you chocolate at the end? Sign me up. The Hershey store had all the candy-themed games and clothes you could ever imagine. Maybe that’s why I’m so drawn to the HipDot x Reese’s collection. Not to mention, Reese’s is my favorite candy. So, what could be better than the makeup quality of HipDot’s in cute AF packaging?

“Reese’s candy has satisfied millions of taste buds for so long, and when the opportunity came along to offer fans a new way to tap their other senses, it was too sweet of a deal to pass up,” Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with this legendary household brand.”

The best part about this line actually isn’t the packaging, and that’s what makes it so shoppable. The shades on their own are stunning, especially if you’re a fan of neutral eyeshadow palettes with a pop of color. This isn’t makeup for kids. Just wait until you feel the buttery formulas that are vegan and cruelty-free, made without talc, mineral oil, phthalates and parabens.

Plus, yes, all the shadows and lipsticks smell lightly of chocolate. Yum. Just like HipDot’s other buzzy collections, we expect this one to sell out. Shop it all, below!

Reese’s White Chocolate Cup Pigment Palette

With six matte and shimmer shades in lighter hues.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Cup Pigment Palette

With six matte and shimmer shades in deeper hues.

Reese’s Lips Duo

With two tinted lip balms in Chocolate Lovers (a sheer nude) and Peanut Butter Lovers (a sheer brown).

Reese’s Double-Ended Brushes Duo

Don’t forget eyeshadow brushes.

Reese’s Limited Edition Collectors Bag Set

Get the entire collection with a cute makeup bag.