HipDot’s Sold-Out My Chemical Romance Collab Is Coming to Ulta (!!)

Ever since it launched in 2019, we could count on HipDot for bold eyeshadow palettes with next-level glitters and unique packaging. Now, the brand has become famous for its cheeky collabs, notably with SpongeBob and Tapatio. The HipDot x My Chemical Romance collection is the brand’s latest and maybe biggest yet.

When the rockstar-themed line launched on December 10, it sold out quickly and even showed up for big bucks on eBay. But wait—don’t purchase the eyeliner, brush and palette at such a big markup. It’s coming to Ulta on Christmas Day!

“The rock music scene has always used makeup as a tool for further expression,” said Jeff Sellinger, co-founder and CEO of HipDot in a statement. “The band’s history of bold hits and unique sound aligns with the sort of creators we at HipDot are, and so believe this would be the perfect partnership. We are excited to bring My Chemical Romance’s cult fan-following the homage they never knew they needed.”

Whether you’re an MCR stan or just love the look of this vibrant palette, give yourself a holiday gift on December 25.

Double-Ended Brush

Pack and blend with this retractable eyeshadow brush.

Double-Ended Liquid Eyeliner

It wouldn’t be a rockstar look without black eyeliner.

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Palette

These nine MCR-inspired shades include Saints Protect Her (grunge-y purple), Pitchfork Red (fire red) and Serpent Son (jet black).