The First-Ever 3D Eyeshadow Is Here & It’s Literally SO Fun to Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Until I saw HipDot Cosmetics’ newest launch, I didn’t think there was anything left to do in the world of eyeshadow. We have seemingly every texture and color and finish, in singles and palettes and liquids and creams. What I didn’t expect was actual 3D eyeshadow. But tomorrow, HipDot is launching Eyecons Sculpted Pigments, a collaboration with Care Bears. But this isn’t just a basic eyeshadow collab. It’s the first of its kind! I guess we really haven’t seen everything.

HipDot has been known for its viral collaborations, such as the My Chemical Romance, Reeses and Tapatio Hot Sauce collections. But it went in a totally different direction for Care Bears. The four little bears are actually eyeshadow — the entire sculpture. You can use it right on your face like a crayon or pick up pigment with an eyeshadow brush and apply it to your lids. They come in these cute collectible cases so you can keep them out on your vanity.

“Cosmetics aren’t just for wearing anymore, and the new HipDot Eyecon is an early step in that direction,” said Jeff Sellinger, HipDot CEO and co-founder in a statement. “HipDot has always been at the forefront of creating memorable, limited edition makeup experiences with our collector boxes and creative collabs. But no brand has really tapped into the collectability of beauty products, so we wanted to create a true unique cosmetic collectible that can be purchased to wear or purchased to collect and display.”

And the pigment? Bold with one swipe! The vegan, cruelty-free and talc-free formula contains hydrating sunflower seed oil, softening shea butter and moisturizing jojoba oil. This isn’t kids’ makeup.

Yup, you need these. Shop all the Care Bears, below!

Grumpy Bear Eyecon

In a moody blue with a metallic shimmer finish.

Cheer Bear Eyecon

In bubblegum pink with a metallic shimmer finish.

Funshine Bear Eyecon

In a golden yellow with a metallic shimmer finish.

Share Bear Eyecon

In a deep purple with a metallic shimmer finish.

Care Bears Eyecon Collection

Get them all for an $8 savings.