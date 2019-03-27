HipDot Cosmetics’ New Palette Is the Easiest Way to a Glitter Eye

If there’s one trend we’re happy keeps coming back, it’s glitter makeup. And thanks to the HipDot Cosmetics Pressed Glitter Palette, it’s easier than ever to achieve a sparkly look. The brand was co-founded by Samantha Lim, who has a serious resume that includes content and social strategy for Pat McGrath Cosmetics, brand partnerships at Milk Studios and even features and branded content here at StyleCaster. She started her company as a clean beauty and fashion e-commerce platform, but recently relaunched as an in-house makeup line of bold products that don’t cost a week’s paycheck. Plus, it’s all cruelty-free, vegan, and free from mineral oil, parabens, talc and phthalates.

HipDot launched first with a handful of products: Cenote Eye Palette (with 15 matte and shimmer shades); Soft Melt Lip Gloss (in three hues); and the Perfect Face Palette (with blush, bronzer, and highlighter). I’m especially impressed with the Crystals Pressed Glitter Palette, which isn’t so surprising because I really can’t get enough of the sparkly stuff. This palette includes 15 shades of gel-like pressed glitter. It’s different from glitter eyeshadow, which has the shadow as a base. This palette is basically loose glitter put into a gel base and pressed into the pans. It’s made for a total glitter look that begs to be noticed.

Even though there isn’t any fallout in the pans, pressed glitter will fall off your eyes a bit during the day if you don’t add another base for it to really stick to. You can apply regular eyeshadow first and glitter on top for a more subtle vibe, or use a glitter primer first like ELF Cosmetics’ Glitter Primer ($2) for a bold opaque look.

To make creating a glitter eye even easier, HipDot’s shadow palettes stand up on their own so you can see in the mirror without having to use your phone to prop it up (been there).

Really though, look at this shine.

Ready to be an MUA at home? The Crystals Pressed Glitter Palette retails for $30 and is available now on the HipDot website.

