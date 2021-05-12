As If! HipDot’s ‘Clueless’ Collab Is Cher Horowitz Approved

We can always count on HipDot to bring us truly iconic collaborations. Just think about the Tapatío and My Chemical Romance collections that flew off the virtual shelves. Next up? The HipDot x Clueless collection that just might be our favorite collab yet. If you’re a fan of the Paramount Pictures’ film or are just obsessed with the Y2K aesthetic, you’re going to want to keep reading.

“Clueless has become a cultural revolution—from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that teen nostalgia that Clueless captures so well,” said Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, in a statement. “HipDot is making its mark with buzz-worthy collabs right now, so we’re thrilled to be part of something as timeless as Clueless.”

The collection includes everything you need to express your inner Betty and Baldwin, of course. We can totally see Cher, Dionne and Tai wearing the pastel eyeshadow, shiny lip glosses and peach blush you’ll find in the collection. Plus, the packaging is basically art for any Clueless fan.

Get ready to fall butt-crazy in love with the products, below.

Totally Clueless Blush Palette

With four glowy shades.

Total Bettys Tinted Lip Oil Set

With Tai (a nude), Cher (a red) and Dionne (a mauve).

The 411 Pressed Pigment Palette

With 12 buttery matte and shimmer shades.

Limited Editon Clueless Collectors Box

The entire collection plus the Clueless pink fluffy pen.

Limited Editon Clueless Pin Set

Accessorize with three way harsh pins.