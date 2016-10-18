Hilary Duff Just Posted the Ultimate ‘90s “Casper” #TBT Photo

1998 was a phenomenal year for Halloween movies and ‘90s babies—the cult-classic Halloweentown debuted on the Disney Channel, forever giving you all of the nostalgia, and Casper Meets Wendy, the long-awaited sequel to the 1995 hit film Casper, was released, featuring a very young, and very adorable Hilary Duff, years before she became Lizzie McGuire.

Bet you didn’t remember that Hilary Duff was the young girl in Casper Meets Wendy, right? Hey, we didn’t, until Duff posted a side-by-side photo to Instagram yesterday wearing a red hood and cape, a la “Wendy the Good Little Witch,” alongside a picture of her 11-year-old self from the 1998 film.

The caption on the photo: “Well just in time for Halloween @snapchat gave me this little treat of a filter” along with the many hashtags of “#caspermeetswendy #wendythegoodwitch #20yearsago?! #ahhhhhhh.” Yeah, the feelings are mutual, Hilary.

We are definitely not cool with the fact that it’s been 20 years since some of our favorite iconic Halloween films debuted, and it’s even crazier to think that the original Casper film is 23 years old now (and that you have a 4-year-old son, but we digress). Though we are pretty pumped that Snapchat brought our past and present together with this filter—even if we’re partially convinced this is actually a “Little Red Riding Hood” filter.