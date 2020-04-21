Hilary Duff Retired Her Liquid Shampoo for This Soap-Free Solid Bar

Hilary Duff has made a few hair changes while physical distancing at home this month. The star recently dyed her hair blue and cut it into a bob, and now she’s switching up her shampoo for something entirely eco-friendly. Duff shared her Odacité shampoo bar on her Instagram stories, calling the clean beauty brand one of her favorites. We’re not sure if Duff usually uses plastic-free shampoo bars or if she’s making some environmental changes just in time for Earth Day but this is an easy one we all can participate in.

Duff Odacité’s 552M Shampoo Bar, which is named for the 552 Million plastic shampoo bottles that end up in landfills every year. One of these vegan shampoo bars saves three plastic bottles and lasts 60-80 washes. And don’t worry—this isn’t the bar shampoo we grew up with. This is upgraded haircare with coconut oil to improve hair texture, cupuaçu Butter to nourish strands and argan and castor oil to seal in moisture.

If you fall for Odacité’s shampoo bar, you might want to give the brand’s stellar skincare a try. We love the Bl+C Pimples Black Cumin + Cajeput Serum Concentrate ($36 at Odacité) for the way it purifies the skin and reduces the appearance of acne. For overnight anti-aging, we’re also fans of the Night Time Antioxidants Repair Serum ($120 at Odacité), which contains natural vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

Whether you shop something new or use what’s already in your beauty routine, be like Duff and hop in the bath and give yourself a bit of self-care this week. You deserve it.

