My Inner Lizzie McGuire Already Stans This Hilary Duff and Nudestix Collection

Just two weeks ago, Hillary Duff announced an upcoming Lizzie McGuire movie, and today she revealed she’s getting into the beauty business, too. When does the girl sleep? Luckily for us, she stays busy because Duff teamed up with Nudestix on a chic makeup collection that’s perfect for the summer-to-fall season. Duff invested in the brand earlier this year, but wanted to jump into the creative side, too. “They were excited I was investing, but I definitely pitched myself to them for the capsule,” Duff told WWD.

If you haven’t used Nudestix makeup yet, you’re definitely missing out. Co-founders and sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel launched the brand as an easy-to-use, travel-friendly line of “sticks” (pencils and twist-ups) for eyes, lips and—now with their first foundation—face. Duff’s collection includes new shades of these Nudestix favorites. It’s called Daydreamer and includes blush, highlighter, three eye shades, a lip color and a cheek balm. Plus, there’s this fun holographic makeup bag.

The shades, Duff says, are a “nod to the fall,” something those in Southern California don’t exactly get to experience. “There are a lot of pink and ethereal tones in there. I’m a California girl and everything is like, bronze-y and golden, and I’m sick of that,” Duff told WWD. “I want my sweater and I want pearlized tones.”

Those pearlized tones include three Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors in Prism (a rose and blue fleck sparkle), Night Dweller (a luminous teal with silver highlight) and Bright Eyes (a luminous taupe with silver highlight). The other pencil (above, far left) is a Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Secret Keeper, a creamy nude rose you can use all over your face. Speaking of face, the kit also includes a Nudies Matte All-Over Blush in Body Language (a matte nude rose) and Nudies Glow All-Over Highlight in Half Moon (an icy pearl highlighter). Each includes a reusable tin, which I personally use to store hair ties, clips and bobby pins.

The Daydreamer set retails for $75 (it’s a $180 value) and is available for pre-order now on the Nudestix website. It launches officially September 10.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.