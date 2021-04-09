Hilary Duff’s New Ice Blonde Hair Took 8 Hours (!!) To Achieve

She’s back! Just a few months after going blue, Hilary Duff is back to blonde. But not just any blonde. This isn’t her Lizzie McGuire days or even the looks we see on Younger. This is a badass, just-gave-birth-and-feeling-hot blonde with extensions. Duff’s long platinum blonde hair just made an appearance on her Instagram and we heard straight from her colorist how it all came about. Hint: it took eight hours!

“We (Lisa Satron and I) used a Great Lengths combination of tape-in and individual keratin bonded extensions in 18″ and 20″ in for the perfect look,” said Nine Zero One co-founder and colorist Nikki Lee. “Great Lengths’ Tapes Plus adds that extra dose of perfection. We mixed the rooted and bronde tape-ins in the back of the head and individual keratin tip extensions in front and sides for the most moveable effortless look.”

Lee had to do two rounds of color remover before she could get her this blonde. She used Redken Shades EQ collection and her own formula. As for the actress, you can tell she loves her new look. “Have you noticed that I’m blonde…. and Rapunzeled??? @nikkilee901 you are hair fairy goddess and I thank you for going down all my hair-ventures with me. Especially for all the tender loving care you treat my hair with when you have to undo what I make you do,” she wrote on Instagram.

Duff’s hair is still in good shape thanks to a haircare line Lee co-founded with her business partner Riawna Capri. “It took eight hours to get the blue out of her hair, but her hair looks and feels amazing thanks to Crystal Cashmere. We rooted her out and left a bright piece right in front,” said Lee.

The at-home treatment helps repair damage done to strands and leaves them feeling soft and frizz-free. That way you can go blonde to blue and black to blonde just like Duff.