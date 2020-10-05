Hilary Duff’s New Hair Is Blonder—and Longer—Than Ever

Goodbye quarantine hair! While of course we’re all still living in a pandemic that isn’t going anywhere, some celebrities are going back to work, filming their TV show or movie with precautions in place. TV Land’s Younger is getting back to it and that means its star Hilary Duff needs long blonde hair again to play Kelsey Peters. Who would Kelsey be without that bright blonde ‘do? It’s even lightern than Duff’s usual blonde and with the addition of extentions, of course.
“Nothing like a fresh bright blonde, and no one wears it better than Hilary,” said colorist and Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee. “We took Hilary lighter using Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener, as she’s going to start filming Younger again soon.” Lee says the key to keeping Duff’s hair healthy with highlights is not pulling the lightener through the ends. Instead, she adds In Common’s Cashmere Fusion Cream ($50 at In Common Beauty) to the ends while her highlights processed in the foils.
“Once she’s on set, there will be a lot of heat styling, so knowing that her blonde will be protected by the Cashmere Fusion treatment is a sigh of relief,” she adds. “This is a treatment that can be done in salon or at home to help make hair super healthy.”
When that blonde hits just right! ✨👸🏼✨ @hilaryduff #NineZeroOne #901girl #nikkilee901 Because all of our clients will want this... here’s my color formula break down for all you stylists: 😘 Full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener starting in the back with 20vol LumiShine developer then working my way up to the top with 30vol. I used @incommon’s Cashmere Fusion through her ends as they were already light and to keep her hair healthy. After processing, I tapped her root with LumiShine Demi-Permanent DD Crème 6N + 6NA with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I then toned her root and mid shaft with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10V with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer, and put Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo on the ends. This all processed together for 10mins to perfection!
We’re not sure who did Duff’s extentions but they look really natural and blend well into her hair. You would never know that just a few months ago she was rocking a DIY blue bob!