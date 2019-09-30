Hilary Duff Went Lizzie McGuire Blonde and Now I’m Ready for the Reboot

The countdown to the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ is officially underway. Hilary Duff announced the news a few weeks ago and already fans are wondering what’s happening with 30-something Lizzie. We now know one small thing. She’s still bright blonde—even blonder than Duff is naturally. She revealed the Lizzie McGuire-style blonde last week courtesy of longtime hairstylist Nikki Lee, co-founder of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles and In Common Haircare.
“When creating Lizzie’s new blonde it was important to Hilary that it was different from what Lizzie had in the past, and also a little different from what Hilary would normally have,” Lee said in a statement. “Lizzie’s next chapter blonde is a burst of sunshine! Lighter throughout the ends and around the face, with some dimension throughout the top.”
Lee achieved a brighter blonde by using Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener and toner. She’s keeping Duff’s hair healthy with In Common Mended Sea Treatment Enhancer ($30 at In Common) for strength with the In Common Velvet Cloud Mask ($40 at In Common).
View this post on Instagram
Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫 Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire! 😘 And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx♥️ . For all you stylists out there whose clients are going to want to look like Lizzie...😍 Here’s my formula break down: I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15mins...Xx
It looks like Duff is getting her adorable kids ready for her new project, as well. The actress’ fiance, Matthew Koma, shared a video to his Instagram story of the couple showing 7-year-old Luca and 11-month-old Banks the Lizzie McGuire movie for the first time. It’s too cute for words.
Now, do we think Lizzie will bust out the butterfly hair clips since early-2000s trends are back in style?
