Hilary Duff Went Lizzie McGuire Blonde and Now I’m Ready for the Reboot

The countdown to the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ is officially underway. Hilary Duff announced the news a few weeks ago and already fans are wondering what’s happening with 30-something Lizzie. We now know one small thing. She’s still bright blonde—even blonder than Duff is naturally. She revealed the Lizzie McGuire-style blonde last week courtesy of longtime hairstylist Nikki Lee, co-founder of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles and In Common Haircare.

“When creating Lizzie’s new blonde it was important to Hilary that it was different from what Lizzie had in the past, and also a little different from what Hilary would normally have,” Lee said in a statement. “Lizzie’s next chapter blonde is a burst of sunshine! Lighter throughout the ends and around the face, with some dimension throughout the top.”

Lee achieved a brighter blonde by using Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener and toner. She’s keeping Duff’s hair healthy with In Common Mended Sea Treatment Enhancer ($30 at In Common) for strength with the In Common Velvet Cloud Mask ($40 at In Common).

It looks like Duff is getting her adorable kids ready for her new project, as well. The actress’ fiance, Matthew Koma, shared a video to his Instagram story of the couple showing 7-year-old Luca and 11-month-old Banks the Lizzie McGuire movie for the first time. It’s too cute for words.

Now, do we think Lizzie will bust out the butterfly hair clips since early-2000s trends are back in style?

