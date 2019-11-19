Hilary Duff Just Got Lizzie McGuire Bangs and I’m Freaking Out

With everyone and their mother signing up for Disney+, it’s not surprising Hilary Duff’s new Lizzie McGuire bangs are breaking the Internet this week. The excitement for the reboot is real. Duff is currently on the set of the new Lizzie McGuire show and she took to Instagram to share her Lizzie look. Because, you know, this is what dreams are made of. (Sorry, had to!)

What we know about the Lizzie McGuire reboot so far is that Lizzie is 30 years old, a “Brooklyn cool girl” (I’d like to describe myself the same way) and she’s engaged—but not to Gordo. She’s also still bright blonde with similar long wispy bangs she had in the ’90s. “Y’all ain’t ready!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, while showing off her new hair and yellow scrunchie. Lizzie’s new/old look is courtesy of stylist Sara Tess. She did a great job making Duff look just like the old Lizzie but a more modern, grown-up version.

Duff also took to her Stories later in the day to speak about her new venture, an “earth-friendly” diaper line called Happy Camper. While she was chatting, I couldn’t help but notice her necklace, which featured an “L” charm, for Lizzie I presume. That made me think she was still in full Lizzie garb with a chic green top and matching hunter green eyeshadow.

I can’t wait to see more Lizzie looks ahead of the most exciting reboot yet.

