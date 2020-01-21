Hilary Duff Just Added Inches to Her Hair and Looks Totally Different

For a long time, she had one of the cutest bobs around but now, Hilary Duff’s hair extensions are making waves. The triple-threat posted a chic mirror selfie to Instagram late last week with the caption: “Whoa @riawna how’d you make my hair grow like this over night [SIC]??? Cool trick cool trick.” Wearing a printed turtleneck, plaid pants and ’90s-style white combat boots, Duff showed off new chest-length blonde waves.

The actress has had quite a busy few months. She married Matthew Koma in a gorgeous ceremony, went on a honeymoon and started filming the new Lizzie McGuire reboot. We were all so excited to see her Lizzie hair come back, bangs included, for the big Disney+ show. But unfortunately, it looks like the show has been put on hold as creator Terri Minsky stepped away from her role as showrunner. They haven’t announced a new one just yet. We’re not sure if Duff’s new hair has anything to do with her not filming the show but the length looks more Hilary than Lizzie.

Although we love Duff with short hair, it seems she sometimes regrets chopping it off. A fan commented on her Instagram: “I am asking me the same question 😂👌 do you regret, that you cut your hair?” Duff responded: “Always haha but I still do it almost yearly.” It seems stars really are just like us and don’t always love a big hair change.

Hair extensions, especially temporary ones, are a great way to play around with length but keep your trendy short cut. Brands such as InsertNameHere, as well as numerous companies on Amazon, make affordable faux-hair that’ll let you experiment until your heart’s content.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.