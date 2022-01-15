Hilary Duff’s Blonde Hair Has Never Been This Long

She’s back, everyone. After trying shorter styles and more low-key hair in general, Hilary Duff’s extensions are back and more extra than ever. But it’s not just for fun this time. Her new look is for her starring role in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Yup, Duff is going to be back on the small screen, hopefully for a long time as the show is expected to be a bit hit.

“Glam with the bestest- it has been so much fun doing press for HIMYF- my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there again in the world promoting something I am so proud of …with this giant mane,” Duff wrote on Instagram tagging her longtime hairstylist, Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles. Lee used Great Lengths Hair Extensions and gave the exact color breakdown over on her Instagram if you’re dying to copy Duff’s look.

The actor also tagged her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher. (Deenihan is also responsible for the glam of Lucy Hale and Maude Apatow!) It’s great that her dream team is with her on set for her upcoming show. The rom-com debuts on January 18 on Hulu. Duff plays Sophie, who has a bit of chaotic love life in New York City. (Don’t we all?!). She’s telling her son the story of how she met his father. She’s also a producer on the series.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that [HIMYM creators] Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby,” Duff said, per Deadline. “Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fan-girling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½s in there.”

We can’t wait.