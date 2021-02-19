Hilary Duff Debuts Blue Hair—But It’s Not Because She’s Having a Boy

Hilary Duff is not trying to tell us something—she promises. Although Duff showed off her blue hair on Instagram, the actress says it’s not some big reveal outside of having a little fun at the end of her pregnancy. “I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy,” she wrote. “My mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish.”

Duff saw her hair team at Nine Zero One salon for the “all-day” makeover. She posted a video of Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee double-teaming her strands, dyeing them a true mermaid blue. It’s different from the last blue shade Duff rocked at the beginning of quarantine. That hue, the actress did herself at home while her roots were growing out. This bright blue is much richer and goes right to her roots, which is probably because Duff was so blonde to begin with. Plus, you know, they’re professionals.

Duff jokingly apologized to her hairstylists for the “crazy” change so late in her pregnancy. “At least I didn’t cut bangs!” she wrote. Capri agrees, commenting back: “At least you didn’t cut bangs OR GO BROWN (again!) love you so so so much and I’m happy to spend the whole day and do it all over again, like, if you happen to have girl!? do we go pink!???”

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with brown hair or bangs but those are both much more permanent than some blue hair dye that will fade probably by the time she gives birth. Going from brunette to blonde and back is especially tough on stands. Can’t get to Nine Zero One in Los Angeles but want to try her color at home? There are color conditioning options that won’t damage your hair.

Here’s a tip from someone who has used these: for the most vibrant blue, apply this pigment-depositing conditioner first on dry hair, totally saturating your stands. Then, you can update it once or twice a week in the shower to keep the color bright.