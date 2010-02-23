Hilary Duff and Becki Newton’s Stylists Dishes on Celeb Hair Tricks

L to R: Becki Newton and Hilary Duff. Photos: Fanpop.com

Taming your hair during the rainy months can be uber-frustrating. And, yes, we pulled out the word “uber” because that’s how serious we are. Between the rain and the wind your hair can end up looking like a tangled mess. Somehow though, the stars (even the ones living in New York and not just those jetting off to islands or in sunny L.A.) seem to always look flawless.

So armed with a bit of determined gumption, we went to the source to find out how they keep their hair healthy and how they manage to make drastic changes without ever experiencing those disasters that we all struggle with (or are terrified of).

Lisa Lord and Robyn Munson of Sam Brocato Salon, and stylists of both Hilary Duff and Becki Newton, help to answer our beauty questions below.



SC: How do you safely take blonde hair to brown (like Hilary Duff did), and vice versa? Does this color change work on all skin types?

Robyn: To safely take dark hair to blonde, first of all, theres no easy way to do this quickly, without compromising the condition of the hair. The safest approach is to first create the illusion of lighter hair by only highlighting around the face with an additional light sprinkling of highlights around the head. In subsequent color sessions and after deep conditioning, you can spread more and heavier highlights until you reach the desired level of blondness. Note, that it also depends on clients color naturally dark or dark by choice. The more the natural pigment, the harder it is to lift thereby creating more damage. ??In contrast, to take blonde hair to dark is a lot easier and doesnt compromise the condition of the hair. Because adding pigment into the hair is much easier and safer than removing pigment. Furthermore, semi-permanent is less damaging than permanent and its easier to reverse.

SC: Whats the best way to achieve messy, effortless waves? And how do you make them last all day?

Lisa: The best way to achieve messy effortless waves that last all day:

1. Start with CurlKarma Shampoo and Conditioner which will help to enhance any curl you may already have.??

2. Next, towel dry and follow up with a dallop of CurlKarma Crme. Work from the scalp to ends.??

3. Blow dry using a diffuser. Be careful not to over-manipulate the hair, as this will cause frizziness.

4. Using a medium barrel curling iron twist and curl random sections of hair.

5. If you have fine hair and you want to achieve more volume apply and scrub a pea-sized amount of Swell volume clay into the scalp. Whatever product is left on your hands, scrunch through the ends. This will impart thickness and volume to your curls.??

6. Finish with Moveable hold for long-lasting, touchable messy waves.



SC: How often should you trim long hair if you want to keep the length, and keep it healthy?



LL: To keep long hair vibrant and healthy, as well as promote even more growth, I advise that you trim your ends at a minimum of every 10 weeks. Keep in mind, with this frequency of cuts, you will need only a dusting of the ends. Whereas, waiting too long between cuts will require more to remove the split ends. Note that once the hair is split, it quickly and easily continues to tear.?

Lisa Lord and Robyn Munson are both stylists at the Sam Brocato Salon. Robyn is a Board Certified master haircolorist, and Lisa is a Director Stylist. Both ladies have been featured in numerous magazines over the years and have a growing client base. Specifically, Lisa has recently been seen on The Today Show.



