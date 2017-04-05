You Need to See Hilary Duff’s Beauty Evolution Since 2001

Want to feel really old? Lizzie McGuire first aired 16 years ago. Yup, we know; growing up is awful. And since 2001, Hilary Duff has been our muse for all things beauty, including her days of crimped hair, beaded braids, curly bangs, and feather-y, pom-pom-y, glittery hair accessories—you know, all of the hairstyles we thought we could pull off, but were very, very wrong.

Putting those weirdly trendy years aside, though, we are here to tell you that Duff has pretty much never had an awkward phase. Like, she has literally chopped off her hair and dyed it pink and has still managed to look insanely cool, proving that she’ll probably still be on our best-of-beauty lists in 2030. And in case you haven’t followed the 29-year-old actress’s life for the last two decades, we invite you to take an incredibly excellent stroll down memory lane with us, checking out Duff’s beauty evolution over the last 17 years. And maybe, just maybe, if we study the photos hard enough, we can discover Duff’s trick to pulling off crimped hair and also never actually aging. (Tell us, please? Please!)