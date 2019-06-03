Hilary Duff’s New ’70s-Inspired Bangs Are Seriously Cool

There’s a reason why there are so many memes about bangs. It’s a controversial hairstyle that can either look amazing or leave the person filled with regret knowing the grow-out will take forever. Luckily, it looks like Hilary Duff’s new bangs fall into the former category. The Younger actress switches up her hair all the time, adding extensions for length and highlights to brighten up her blonde. Though she’s tried bangs in the past, these are a 1970s-inspired style that feels super fresh.

The cut is courtesy of Duff’s longtime hairstylist Nikki Lee of 901 Salon in Los Angeles. “Hilary’s been toying around with the idea of bangs for a few weeks,” Lee said in a statement. “I just ignored her hoping she would forget about them! Haha! But today we just went for it and we’re so glad we did. Instead of doing a full bang we opted for more of a curtain bang that sweeps to both sides. The vibe is very ’70s and a perfect way to switch up her look.”

Duff herself calls her bangs “’70s summer bangers.”

These side-swept bangs are much more wearable than heavy straight-across styles. Duff can rock them to the sides or piecey in front. And the grow out will be super easy to blend into the rest of her hair.

Duff isn’t the only celebrity to try bangs this year. Bella Hadid got short blunt bags, Charlize Theron went for trendy baby bangs and Lana Condor tried a shaggy cut.

If all this bang inspo makes you want to try them out for yourself, I say do it. It’s just hair. But know it’s a high maintenance style that requires constant attention. Okay, maybe get some clip-ins instead.