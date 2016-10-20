The Ultimate Amanda Bynes and Hilary Duff ’90s Photo

Believe it or not, there was a time before the Kardashians and Instagram influencers ruled the world. A time when the most important celebrities in your life were practically children (what up, Amanda Bynes and Hilary Duff) who had their own SNL-worthy sketch shows, witty sitcoms, and, as you will soon see, distinct fashion tastes, sans stylists and glam squads.



And because we refuse to accept that it’s 2016 and we are no longer the same Limited Too babies of yesteryear who spent weekends watching One Saturday Morning and Arthur, we dug through the ol’ time capsule (a.k.a the internet) to bring you the most nostalgia-inducing #tbt photo we could find: Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes at a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, clutching a SpongeBob SquarePants toy. Because why not.





Yes. Yes, this is the best photo you’ve ever seen, and yes, that deep, aching pit in your stomach-slash-heart is mutual (and yes, this picture is from the early aughts of 2002, not the ‘90s, but, like, chill). And lest you black out before properly studying this picture, may we point out the important things: Hilary Duff is wearing at least five glittery pencils in her high ponytail, along with red-and-black chandelier earrings and a chunky hand piece, and, of course, a silk kimono, because #aughts.

Amanda Bynes was tamer on the trends, sadly for us, wearing a stretchy black tube top and a silver heart necklace (which you definitely bought and lost about six times during the course of middle school). SpongeBob, on the other hand, looks timeless as always. Basically, we’re overjoyed that this photo exists, and we’re glad we could share it with you on this most-wonderful of #tbt days. Now bring out the dancing lobsters.