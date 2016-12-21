StyleCaster
How Mom of Three Hilaria Baldwin Stays Fit and Eats Well on Her Busiest Days

by
Hilaria Baldwin
You probably know Hilaria Thomas Baldwin as the mom of three adorable kid, wife of Alec Baldwin, a.k.a. master SNL Trump impersonator, and generally super-stylish cool-seeming woman. But she’s also (and I inferred this based on her body, but didn’t really know it until recently) a total wellness guru! That’s right: Her new book, The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life comes out on December 27.

While you’ll definitely want to pick up the book for Baldwin’s down-to-earth and actionable nutrition and exercise advice, you can also pick up some gems of advice below, where she gives us a glimpse into her daily food and fitness routine.

I start an average day by: Saying: I can do this! Then getting my kids ready.

For breakfast I had: Whole grain cereal with hemp milk.

For lunch I had:  A quinoa bowl.

Today I snacked on: Cashews and apple slices.

My go-to healthy drink is: Coconut water.

The one thing I would never eat is: Dairy.

My favorite workout is: Power vinyasa yoga, but it’s my own take on it. It’s my own method. I love all the poses, but headstand, pigeon and peaceful warrior are wonderful! I make time to do it every day, even if it’s not a full class, and just for a few minutes. I also run, typically about four miles at a time. I love it because it’s such a great workout when I don’t have a lot of time. Put my shoes on and start right outside my apartment and end right back at home!

My guilty pleasure food is: Dark chocolate.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: Thinking about how good I’m going to feel.

Hilaria Baldwin

The next big health and fitness trend will be: Away with the fake gimmicks and in with the real health!

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Angelica Kitchen, an organic plant-based restaurant in New York City.

My favorite healthy snack is: Whole grain thins and hummus.

On Instagram I’m obsessed with following: Asshole Parents and The Glow.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Quinoa, chocolate, and hemp milk.

My biggest health trip for travelers is to: Move every day, take care of yourself, mind, body, and soul—the point is to come back from vacation feeling good. 

The best part of my job is: Helping people feel better.

My winter health tip is: Coconut oil hydration! 

My before-bed routine is: Drink coconut water, wash face, brush teeth, and pray that the kids sleep through the night… or at least most of it. 

