StyleCaster
Share

Highlight Your Face With Yellow Makeup For Fall 2011

What's hot
StyleCaster

Highlight Your Face With Yellow Makeup For Fall 2011

Alyssa
by

116914 12986506182 Highlight Your Face With Yellow Makeup For Fall 2011

The Spring 2011 season could be summed up as “all neon everything” from Christopher Kane to Proenza Schouler to Prada, the shockingly vivid hues were everywhere. While I love a little highlighter-yellow to brighten up my wardrobe, I’m not so sure that I’d want to wear it on my face. But, judging by a beauty trend that’s emerging at the Fall 2011 shows, I might have to give it a try!

Designers like Kimberly Ovitz, Peter Pilotto and Julian Louie accented their collections with acid yellow makeup. Instead of looking silly like I assumed that it would, the vibrant color around the models’ eyes looks confident and bold. (But, in the spirit of honesty, I probably am not going to sport the lip and cheek color that Ovitz showed.)

When it comes to your makeup, would you wear such an electrifying color palate?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share