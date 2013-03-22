What, Where and Why: Tips For Brightening and Highlighting Your Face

Highlighting certain features of the face can be super flattering for the spring time, if done properly. By illuminating specific areas of the face, you’re putting them in the spotlight, but don’t think taking a face powder with tons of shimmer and applying it all over will give you a flattering look. All good things must come in moderation (even glitter).
When it comes to brightening any part of the skin, it’s always a good idea to stick with the “less is more” mindset. Features like cheek bones, under the brow and cupids bow, nose area, chin and forehead are all prime targets to apply some sort of illuminator. We put together every highlighter tip for your face, from where to put a brightener to which products you should be using. Take a look through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite celebrities exemplifying the highlighted, fresh-faced look.
Coco Rocha's skin gives off an illumination from the base of a moisturizer. One like MAC's Strobe Cream has a slight shimmer that when placed under makeup illuminates the skin from the inside out.
(Strobe Cream by MAC Cosmetics, $31, maccosmetics.com)
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Banana Republic
Miley Cyrus has a radiant cheekbone and under the brow highlight. By taking something like a cream colored base from MAC in Pearl and dabbing it along the cheekbone and slightly under the brow, you create the illusion of higher cheekbones.
(Cream Colored Base in Pearl by MAC, $18.50, maccosmetics.com)
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian shows us how to properly brighten the inner corner of the eye. By doing this, the eye is opened up and gives the appearance of being bigger. This can be done by using a white eye liner or white shadow lightly placed it on the inner corner. A product like Benefit's Eyebright works well for this.
(Eyebright by Benefit, $20, sephora.com)
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
The beautiful Karlie Kloss has an all over shimmer on her face. This can be achieved easily through a face powder with a flattering amount of sparkle, like the Hourglass Radiant Powder.
(Ambient Lighting Powder by Hourglass, $45, sephora.com)
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Beyonce was blessed with naturally plump lips, but there are a few tricks to making your lips look just as good as Queen Bey's. When applying lip gloss, opt for a shiny, clear color and place it in the center of the bottom lip and the portion of the top lip right below the cupid's bow. This will bring attention to the center of the lips, making them appear larger.
(Triple X Clear by NARS, $25, sephora.com)
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Selena Gomez looks ravishing with a bit of highlight located on her chin. By using a highlighting powder, such as NARS in Albatross, you can lighten up any dark areas of the face quickly and simply.
(Highlighing Powder in Albatross by NARS, $29, sephora.com)
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mila Kunis brings light to her forehead, outer jawline, and around the nose area. By using an illuminator pen, like one from Laura Mercier, you can lighten up any shadows that may be cast on the face. We highly recommend this trick if pictures of you are going to be taken.
(Secret Brightener Pen by Laura Mercier, $30, sephora.com)
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images