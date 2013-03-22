What, Where and Why: Tips For Brightening and Highlighting Your Face

Highlighting certain features of the face can be super flattering for the spring time, if done properly. By illuminating specific areas of the face, you’re putting them in the spotlight, but don’t think taking a face powder with tons of shimmer and applying it all over will give you a flattering look. All good things must come in moderation (even glitter).

When it comes to brightening any part of the skin, it’s always a good idea to stick with the “less is more” mindset. Features like cheek bones, under the brow and cupids bow, nose area, chin and forehead are all prime targets to apply some sort of illuminator. We put together every highlighter tip for your face, from where to put a brightener to which products you should be using. Take a look through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite celebrities exemplifying the highlighted, fresh-faced look.