Use These Highlight and Contour Sets to Get Your Kim Kardashian On

Obviously, we’re all familiar with Kim Kardashian. Aside from her rear end, physically the most famous part about her is her unbelievable cheekbones – and by cheekbones, we mean the highlight and contouring skills of her makeup artist. The secret behind her supermodel cheekbones is a little bronzer and a color to highlight, and voila!
Rather than going on a hunt for the perfect highlighter and contour color, many companies have made the process a lot easier by making highlight and contour sets. Buy that one product and start blending for the most simple supermodel cheekbones you’ve ever heard of. We love the ease of these little kits, but beware—many kits come in one color only and that may not be the appropriate color for your skin tone, so always try them out first.
If you aren’t sure exactly how to highlight and contour, there are a ton of articles on the web and tutorials on Youtube that will teach you how to do anything from a little bronze to completely changing your face shape just with the swish of a brush and a little blending.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite highlight and contouring kits to buy now that will leave you with some seriously envious cheekbones.
Anastasia Beverly Hills created this sleek, limited-edition palette with six shades: three for highlighting and three for contouring. These colors are blendable and do wonders to sculpt and define features. Even when you get to the bottom of a color, you can always purchase a refill of individual colors.
(Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit; $40 at sephora.com)
Shiseido is great at skincare, but check out their makeup. They created this dreamy multicolored face trio to blush, highlight and contour your face. You can either get all the colors on one brush stroke or use them separately to bronze, highlight and make your cheeks rosy.
(Shiseido Face Color Enhancing Trio; $37 at sephora.com)
This set of three ultra-blendable, creamy sticks glides on effortlessly for precise application to give you the ultimate cheekbones. You can apply these stick colors with the pencil, then blend well with a kabuki brush for best results.
(Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Stick Trio; $45 at sephora.com)
This highlight and contour duo creates flawless, natural-looking dimension and features photo-chromatic technology that adjusts to the surrounding light so skin looks natural no matter where you are. This powder formula blends seamlessly with a combination of spherical silica beads, jojoba, and an ultrasilky polymer.
(NARS Contour Blush; $42 at sephora.com)
This limited-edition, three-in-one palette contains three colors that will have your cheeks glowing and your face looking instantly slimmer. Each color is infused with a skin-balancing Amazonian clay and features a full-size mirror perfect for the girl on-the-go.
(Tarte Tres Chic Park Avenue Princess Contour Palette; $24 at sephora.com)
Perfect for those just starting off contouring and highlighting, this kit teaches you how to sculpt, shape, and define your features with three perfect shades—two for bronzing and one for highlighting. Included is also a visual guide on exactly where to put each shade! It even comes with a brush for easy application even if you aren't near a mirror.
(Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Kit; $45 at sephora.com)
If you aren't into powders, this natural cream palette will emphasize your best features. The highlight will give you a luminous look since it's an extension of Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector. The texture allows for flawless, blendable application and personalization that is good for all skin types.
(BECCA Lowlight/Highlight Perfecting Palette; $42 at sephora.com)
Coming in four different color combinations, this compact powder duo lets you highlight and contour your complexion with the perfect, natural finish. With a fresh, matte finish, these shades can help you create the illusion of a more sculpted face, enhancing your best features.
(MAKE UP FOR EVER Sculpting Kit; $48 at sephora.com)
This new, exclusive contouring palette features a wide range of shades to fit anyone's skin tone. These cream colors are formulated to be more blendable then your typical contouring powders with a discrete, natural finish everytime.
(Laura Mercier Flawless Contouring Palette; $40 at sephora.com)