Use These Highlight and Contour Sets to Get Your Kim Kardashian On

Obviously, we’re all familiar with Kim Kardashian. Aside from her rear end, physically the most famous part about her is her unbelievable cheekbones – and by cheekbones, we mean the highlight and contouring skills of her makeup artist. The secret behind her supermodel cheekbones is a little bronzer and a color to highlight, and voila!

Rather than going on a hunt for the perfect highlighter and contour color, many companies have made the process a lot easier by making highlight and contour sets. Buy that one product and start blending for the most simple supermodel cheekbones you’ve ever heard of. We love the ease of these little kits, but beware—many kits come in one color only and that may not be the appropriate color for your skin tone, so always try them out first.

If you aren’t sure exactly how to highlight and contour, there are a ton of articles on the web and tutorials on Youtube that will teach you how to do anything from a little bronze to completely changing your face shape just with the swish of a brush and a little blending.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite highlight and contouring kits to buy now that will leave you with some seriously envious cheekbones.