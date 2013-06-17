Beauty campaigns without celebrity spokespeople is practically unheard of these days, with an actress or supermodel fronting practically every beauty brand imaginable. It’s almost impossible to buy a luxury (or drugstore, for that matter) beauty product these days without the packaging showing a famous face. With a great celebrity spokesperson comes big celebrity money, and once you know the unbelievable amounts of money the stars make for beauty campaigns, it’s hard to forget.
From Brad Pitt for Chanel to Blake Lively for Gucci, millions upon millions of dollars are paid to celebs to front products for these beauty brands. To help make sense of it all, we’ve rounded up 10 of the highest paid celebrity beauty campaigns of all time, ranging from $3 million to $50 million. Take a look at the faces making some big bucks above, and tell us which campaign you think deserves the most money in the comments below!
More Celebrity Campaigns From Beauty High:
Lucy Hale Announced as the New Face of Mark Cosmetics
Cara Delevingne Gets Naked to Fight Skin Cancer
Amanda Seyfried is the New Face of Givenchy
Kate Moss is no stranger to big time campaigns, her work with St. Tropez earning her a $4 million paycheck.
Photo:
Kate Moss, St. Tropez.
Julia Roberts has been scoring big time since working with Lancome, signing a five year contract worth about $50 million with the luxury brand.
Photo:
Julia Roberts, Lancome.
Gwyneth Paltrow signed with Estee Lauder for their new campaign, earning a cool $8.5 million.
Photo:
Gwyneth Paltrow, Estee Lauder.
Natalia Vodianova's famous face works for Guerlain, where she was paid $4 million for this campaign.
Photo:
Natalia Vodianova, Guerlain.
His recent work with Chanel made headlines everywhere, with Brad Pitt earning $7 million to work with the label.
Photo:
Brad Pitt, Chanel.
Katie Holmes raked in $3 million to be the gorgeous face of Bobbi Brown cosmetics.
Photo:
Katie Holmes, Bobbi Brown.
Blake Lively certainly made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty world beyond just "Gossip Girl," signing with Gucci for $4 million.
Photo:
Blake Lively, Gucci.
Leighton Meester's Vera Wang fragrance campaign pulled in $3 million, just $1 million under what her "Gossip Girl" co-star Blake Lively earned for her Gucci campaign.
Photo:
Leighton Meester, Vera Wang.
Cate Blanchett has been the face of SK-II for some time, but has recently signed on to work with Giorgio Armani for a $10 million dollar paycheck.
Photo:
Cate Blanchett.
Robert Pattinson's Dior Homme news was just confirmed, reportedly paying Rob $12 million to be the face of the brand.
Photo:
Robert Pattinson, Dior.